Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Debut production of The Da Vinci Code comes to Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished:

The first ever stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller, The Da Vinci Code, is preparing to enthral Wolverhampton audiences in March.

The cast of upcoming show The Da Vinci Code.
The cast of upcoming show The Da Vinci Code.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the award-winning director of West End musical & Juliet, the production will run at Wolverhampton Grand from Tuesday 8 to Saturday March 12.

Luke said: “Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn.

"Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

The cast is led by former EastEnders star Nigel Harman as Robert Langdon, alongside Danny John-Jules as Sir Leigh Teabing, Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu and Joshua Lacy as Silas.

Author Dan Brown added: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.”

The story takes place in the aftermath of the brutal murder of the curator of the Louvre, his body surrounded by a series of baffling codes.

The pulse-racing journey follows Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Sandwell
Staffordshire
Walsall
Wyre Forest
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News