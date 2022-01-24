Debut production of The Da Vinci Code comes to Wolverhampton

The cast of upcoming show The Da Vinci Code.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the award-winning director of West End musical & Juliet, the production will run at Wolverhampton Grand from Tuesday 8 to Saturday March 12.

Luke said: “Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn.

"Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

The cast is led by former EastEnders star Nigel Harman as Robert Langdon, alongside Danny John-Jules as Sir Leigh Teabing, Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu and Joshua Lacy as Silas.

Author Dan Brown added: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.”

The story takes place in the aftermath of the brutal murder of the curator of the Louvre, his body surrounded by a series of baffling codes.

The pulse-racing journey follows Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.