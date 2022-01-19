Essington farmer prepares to "toast the haggis" in Black Country dialect on Burns Night

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 19/01/2022 Essington Farm will be running its first Burns Night event in two years on Saturday, January 22, with haggis served alongside locally grown vegetables and Scottish whiskey. Farm owner Richard Simkin ( pictured) will be giving his annual Black Country ode to the haggis..

For more than 20 years Richard Simkin has toasted a haggis in honour of Scottish poet Robbie Burns as is looking forward to doing it properly on Saturday after last year's event was on Zoom.

Richard, 70, said: "Our Burns Night is one of the most popular events of the year. My wife's family is Scottish and after sitting through so many Burns Nights I rewrote his Ode to a Haggis in Black Country dialect.

"This year I have added a few lines about Covid, last year we did it via zoom but it wasn't the same."

The farm has haggis, which is made with oatmeal, lambs liver and spices, for sale across the counter or at its restaurant.

Richard said: "We make our own haggis on site, every chef has their own recipe and we are no different.

"Traditionally the haggis is toasted with whisky, which we will have, but personally I like to toast it with a pint of mild."