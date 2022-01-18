Jed Mercurio back with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure for new show Trigger Point

Trigger Point. Pictured: Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins and Vicky McClure as Lana Washington. Jed Mercurio Trigger Point - pictured are Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins.

The Line of Duty producer, from Cannock, has another storyline with plenty of his thrills and spills.

Trigger Point follows a skilled bomb deployment team who have their work cut out for them during one testing summer in England’s capital.

It also reunites him with a familiar face, with Line of Duty's Vicky McClure playing one of the main characters.

Jed Mercurio

Jed, who produces the show through his company HTM Television, spoke about how much research was involved in the high-octane drama, which is written by Daniel Brierley.

He said: "We had a bomb disposal advisor on Bodyguard, a working expo who was excellent and incredibly helpful to us on that series.

"So I just put Daniel Brierley in touch with him. He went to their headquarters and training facilities and got a crash course in the things that bomb disposal officers do, and the kinds of operations they might be called out to in London."

He said there was bound to be some comparison between the series and Line of Duty.

However, he welcomed the association, as Line of Duty proved to be such a huge success.

He added: "I think we are very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty and thrilled in the way that series has connected with such a large audience."

Nottingham actress Vicky McClure needed no persuading to sign up to the project, which saw her re-united with her old Line of Duty boss.

“I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he’s a friend, but also because he’s incredible at what he does,” she said.

McClure says she feels a "responsibility" to be "real and human" on screen so that people can learn to be comfortable with themselves.

The 38-year-old said there was "so much pressure" in everyday life, made worse by social media.

And that means she is very aware of the impact of her on-screen persona.

Trigger Point. Pictured: Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins and Vicky McClure as Lana Washington.

Bafta nominated McClure said she did not wear make-up the entire time while filming.

"I also wore a crop top instead of an actual bra," she added. "I didn't want the character to make a big deal about the way she looks. She is real and human.

"I do feel a slight sense of responsibility. There is so much pressure on people, especially via social media.

"I would like to put some kind of message out there, showing people that you don't really need make up.

"I think it's important to strip things back and be comfortable.

"My body isn't fully toned; people will see the real Vicky ... I'm not hiding anything".

McClure, who has also starred in the 2006 film This Is England and its subsequent follow up series, says she likes playing characters she can "bring authenticity to".

"I enjoy making characters I can relate to, and which I can bring authenticity to," she said.

"My favourite way of acting is reacting.

"So playing around with dialogue is important, making sure it's authentic; if I'm working with writers who are collaborative they will help me feel it is".