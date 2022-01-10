Notification Settings

Bring It On show at Grand cancelled

By Nathan Rowe

A musical set to kick-off at the grand theatre has been cancelled due to the impact of rising Covid-19 cases and self-isolation requirements.

Bring It On The Musical, inspired by the film of the same name, was due to play at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from January 26 to 29.

The show will now however end it’s run in London on January 22 and will not commence in Wolverhampton the following week.

Selladoor Worldwide, the producers of the musical, said: "Cancelling 13 performances has resulted in an overwhelming loss of income for the production during a peak period that would otherwise have provided a vital financial backbone of the tour.

"This lost income, amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds, has sadly rendered the remainder of the tour financially unsustainable.

"It would be irresponsible for us to continue, and we therefore have no option but to cancel the remainder of the tour."

Customers who have purchased tickets for the tour will be contacted by their point of purchase for refunds.

