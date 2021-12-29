Gorgeous nightclub ready to bring in the New Year with the hope 2022 will see the back of Covid

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 29/12/21.Shaun Keasey, owner of Gorgeous nightclub, Wolverhampton, is happy that New Years Eve celebrations can go ahead...

It is all systems go for the Wolverhampton venue after getting the green light from the Government to party like its 2019.

Owner Sean Keasey wants to start 2022 as it means to go on - with lots of dancing and laughing in his club.

He said: "We are hoping for a really good turn out for New Year's Eve, I think people have been cautious but now realise this omicron is not as dangerous as we were all told.

"We've got DJs, pyrotechnics and a live countdown at midnight so it will be a lot of fun in Gorgeous."

He added: "Doors open at 9pm and we have a license until 8am on Bank Holidays so if people are still dancing we will keep playing the tunes.

"Hopefully this is the year that we put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal, I'd like to see some more positive headlines instead of scientists frightening people.

"The hospitality sector has been hit hard by this pandemic and we all need to be given the chance to get back on our feet."

Gorgeous started in 2009 but has been at its current School Street venue for six years.