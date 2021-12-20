Tributes to quiz-loving solicitor, 69, who left behind happy memories

Stephen Sheldon

Walsall fan and keen quizzer Stephen Sheldon, died on December 6 after suffering a suspected heart attack while at work.

Weeks' earlier he made an appearance as a contestant on BBC Two's Eggheads with the Cannock Chasers.

He formerly served as a duty solicitor at Cannock Magistrates Court and ran his own practice, SB Sheldon, in High Green, Cannock. Most recently, he worked for Rees Page and Thorne's, in Wolverhampton, where he worked in the conveyancing department.

He was at work at the offices, in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton when he fell ill.

Mr Sheldon, who was born in Bloxwich, attended West Bromwich Grammar School before attending law school in Manchester.

He met his wife Marion, 65, when they worked together in Rugeley more than 30 years ago and would have celebrated their pearl wedding anniversary next year.

Devastated Mrs Sheldon, of Pye Green, Cannock, said everyone who knew her husband loved him.

"I'm broken-hearted, he was taken away so suddenly," she added. "I have happy memories of our time together," Mrs Sheldon said.

He was an avid Walsall Football Club fan, he had a season ticket and followed the team to home and away matches. As a result he was closing in on attending all 92 Football League grounds.

His interests included West Bromwich Round Table and playing crown green bowls for Pelsall and Bloxwich.

He appeared on Eggheads which is presented by Jeremy Vine just last month.

Family friend and team mate Mark Shipp: "Steve and I had many shared interests, including football, quizzing and crime novels.

"We attended football games together, swapped books and he was a valued member of our quiz team, particularly enjoying the whole Eggheads experience. He was a good laugh and will be sadly missed."