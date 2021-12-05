Santa Safari brings Christmas fun for all the family

Father Christmas at West Midland Safari Park

But this trip doesn’t just include Santa, there’s also the lions, elephants and giraffes. Oh, and don’t forget the dinosaurs.

Santa Safari at West Midland Safari Park never disappoints. What’s better than a safari trip mixed with all the Christmas joy any family could possibly need? Not much, actually.

Visitors can chose whether to drive the four-mile safari first or to park up and head to the magical winter grotto.

Santa is based in the middle of a festive dreamland. It’s decked out from wall to ceiling with snow, elves and all the singing, dancing creatures of the North Pole. But to start with an elf leads the excited crowds into Santa’s sleigh for an animated ride where two moving reindeer jump into action and the walls change as it heads into the North Pole.

Santa’s Grotto is a rustically decorated log cabin with its own Christmas tree, festive fireplace and of course a seat right next to the man in red.

There’s time for a chat and a photo with Santa before heading into the humongous elf workshop to choose a present. There's also an area to write and post any outstanding letters to Santa.

A real highlight is how the whole place has been decked out for the festive season, including coverings of snow, huge inflatables and a chance to get festive face-paintings.

Then there’s the penguins, the reptile house, creepy crawly area, Land of the Living Dinosaurs, the walk through Lorikeet Landing, the Lemur Woods in the African Village, the hippos in their pool and the bat cave.

Also included in the price is a mince pie and a mulled wine or coffee for mums and dads, and a cookie and hot chocolate or squash for the kids.

This festive extravaganza is a day of jam-packed, Christmas fun for everyone - even the adults.