Brockencote Hall Hotel prepares to open its doors for events for the first time in 20 months

Brockencote Hall Hotel

The Victorian country manor house will be filled with the sounds of carols sung by the Kidderminster Male Choir on Wednesday, December 8.

And for those who like to expand their waistlines over the festive period a seven-course Champagne dinner is being held on Friday, December 17.

General manager Craig Routledge said: "We have always loved putting on events at Brockencote but the pandemic unfortunately put a stop to that due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"However, we are absolutely thrilled to see them return in time for Christmas and have been overwhelmed by the response since tickets went on sale."

He added: "We’ve got something for everyone with a Ladies Lunch and wreath-making masterclass, to a belting performance from the male choir and a Champagne dinner with a festive twist.

"For us this marks the start of Christmas and we look forward to seeing so many faces.”

Kidderminster Male Choir’s annual Christmas carols night includes a cocktail and canapé reception, three-course meal in The Chaddesley Restaurant, and two performances from the town’s popular male choir, with tickets costing £65 per person.

The seven-course festive tasting dinner is being held at The Chaddesley Restaurant with accompanying Champagnes from the house of Veuve Clicquot. Tickets cost £85 per person.

The hotel is situated on the A448 in Chaddesley Corbett between Kidderminster and Bromsgrove, set in 70 acres of stunning parkland.