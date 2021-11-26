Am-Dram: Panto time? Oh yes it is!

Youth Onstage

As the world of theatre gradually gets back to treading the boards, what better time to present your first post-lockdown production than the festive season?

Here is a round-up of shows to enjoy during December.

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a pantomime, would it? Here are few to start us off.

Codsall Dramatic Society always put on a good show, particularly at Christmas time, and 2021 will see them return with their annual pantomime, Dick Whittington, from December 2-4.

Are the streets of London really paved with gold? Well, why not pop along to Codsall Village Hall and find out? There is also a colouring competition for the little ones aged 3-11 and entry forms are available from Village Crafts in The Square, Codsall.

For more information on Dick Whittington and to book tickets, visit www.codsalldramaticsociety.co.uk or call 01902 267322.

Sleeping Beauty is a wonderful panto, although not performed as often as the favourites, but from December 1-5, you can see Princess Aurora and her prince at Sutton Arts Centre performed by the resident group there.

When a wicked fairy curses the beautiful princess, she falls asleep for one hundred years. Join a cast of colourful characters on a magical journey as they strive to save the day.

Full of family fun and laughs, as well as rousing musical numbers and audience participation, visit www.suttonartstheatre.co.uk or call 0121 355 5355 to book tickets.

From December 15-19, Star Stuck Theatre Company is presenting Aladdin at the Mill Theatre, Dormston Centre in Sedgley with performances at 7.30pm nightly and matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. The streets of Old Peking are full of favourite characters, including Aladdin, his glamorous mother Dame Widow Twankey and his dopey brother Wishee Washee. Go on a magic carpet ride of adventure with Aladdin, the genie, and the beautiful princess, but watch out for the evil Abanazer who intends to steal the magic lamp and claim the endless wishes for his own!

Full of laugher, magical music and clever special effects, Aladdin is one for all the family.

For tickets, visit www.seaty.co.uk/aladdin or http://www.star-struck.org

Further afield, Trinity Players, based in Sutton Coldfield, will present their night at the musicals Christmas concert entitled Showstoppers from December 2-4 at Streetly Community Centre.

From classic big band numbers from the golden age of the movies to ballads from current hit shows, this is a celebration of everything we love about musical theatre.

For tickets, call 07843928830 or visit www.trinityplayers.com

Youth Onstage will present their Christmas concert entitled Over the Rainbow, from December 3-4 at the Dovehouse Theatre in Solihull. This is a special concert because it is in memory of their much-loved member, Philippa Coley, who sadly passed away in 2019. Due to Covid-19, this is the first opportunity the group has had to remember Philippa and so this promises to be an incredibly exceptional performance.

Starting in the ensemble with Youth Onstage, Philippa improved and worked her way up to principal roles whilst also developing a talent for playing the guitar and writing her own songs. She will be sadly missed, but this concert will hopefully bring back happy memories.

For tickets, visit www.youthonstage.org/currentshow or the group’s Facebook page.

The staff, partners and associate artists of the Arena Theatre in Wolverhampton will be celebrating Christmas on December 8 with Festive Frolics, a showcase of local talent.

Fun for all the family, as well as entertainment, there will be festive food and drinks and crafts for all.

For more information, visit www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/ or call 01902 321321.

At the Rose Theatre in Kidderminster, from December 14-17, you can catch a host of Yuletide entertainment with a ‘Home for Christmas’ theme, presented by the resident group, The Nonentities, together with their friends from Whimsical Theatre. Guaranteed to bring friends and families together this festive period. Visit www.rosetheatre.co.uk or call 01562 743745 for more information.

For a mixture of Christmas words and music, the Oldbury Rep is presenting A Christmas Wassail from December 17-19, performed by members of the theatre’s drama group and their musical director John Barber. Visit www.oldburyrep.org for tickets.

And there is another Christmas Wassail at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham from December 19-21. 2020 was the first time in almost 40 years that this theatre has not hosted a Christmas Wassail and so the 2021 show promises to be one of the absolute best!

Why not pop along and enjoy mince pies, mulled wine and all sorts of yuletide treats of music, comedy, and the spoken word? This event will also take place at Highbury Hall on December 13-14 and Hartlebury Castle on December 18. Call 0121 643 5858 or visit www.crescent-theatre.co.uk/ and click on the appropriate link for more information and to book tickets.

Primary school pupils from across Staffordshire are taking part in an end of autumn term treat this year, with Jack and the Beanstalk, a pantomime being streamed lived to their schools on December 16.

In partnership with the popular musical web company Charanga, the schools have free resources to listen to the songs and take part in a pantomime day, streamed live from St. George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth.

The pantomime is written by Stafford based writer and director, Nick Earnshaw.

The performance, which includes a live band, will be signed and captioned to ensure that it is accessible to everyone. The pupils are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters and join in the fun.

If any local schools would like to take part, register at http://www.norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/jack-beanstalk-livestream-pantomime/