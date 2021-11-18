Average White Band at Birmingham Town Hall

Average White Band. Picture courtesy of averagewhiteband.com

The Person to Person tour finally got to visit Birmingham Town Hall on Monday night after being delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

And the venue was filled with those eager to hear the classic 1974 album alongside other AWB hits.

After easing into the show it wasn't long before founding members Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntrye with help from American super soul man Brent Carter had the town hall on its feet with the fantastic 'Work To Do'.

But of course it was 'Pick Up The Pieces' that had the biggest effect of the night with hardly a soul able to remain in their seat as the dance-inducing melody fired up the audience - many clearly enjoying their night of nostalgia.

'Got The Love' and 'Just Wanna Love You Tonight' were other stand-outs on the night with some sizzling sax work on show.