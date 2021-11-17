Stafford Gatehouse Theatre preparing for a musical start to the New Year

Singers portraying 80s star Madonna

Two productions in January feature a host of hits which will get theatregoers toes tapping.

On Saturday, January 8, 80's Mania rocks up to the theatre. The brainchild of former Top of the Pops host and Radio 1 DJ Mike Read, the production includes 28 songs from chart-topping artists which are recreated as they were in the decade which spawned shoulder pads and spandex.

Producer Vikki Holland-Bowyer said: "It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest.

"We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the Eighties had to offer. . . catch 80’s Mania – it’s sweeping the nation!"

On Saturday, January 29, Midnight Train to Georgia: a Celebration of Gladys Knight stops of the theatre for one night only. Capturing the essence of the multi award-winning Gladys Knight, Hayley Ria Christian portrays the singer.

Featuring the hit songs like Baby Don’t Change Your Mind, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Try To Remember/The Way We Were, Part Time Love, Licence To Kill and her signature tune, Midnight Train To Georgia, Gladys Knight fans will be in their element.