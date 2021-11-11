Review: Firework Spectacular comes back with a bang at Edgbaston Stadium

Fireworks Spectacular comes back with a bang this Bonfire Night Photo: Edgbaston Events

Fireworks Spectacular returned to Edgbaston Stadium on Saturday for a fun-filled evening for all the family which ran from 5.30pm to 9pm.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and returned to the city this weekend for a sell-out show.

Despite the cold and a spot of rain, the firework show took place at 7.45pm and it did not disappoint.

Visitors took their seats in the stadium – drink in hand – to enjoy the show once more after 18 months.

What followed was approximately 25 minutes of crossette fireworks, horsetail shells and rockets, which lit up the sky in an assortment of colours ­– set to a range of pop music from Sister Slade to the Weeknd.

People in the stadium made sure to join in with a rendition of Sweet Caroline – the best way to bring people together.

And the display finished with a grand finale of lasers, fire and fireworks accompanied by The Blues Brothers ‘Everybody Needs Somebody to Love.’

A variety of food and drinks were available throughout the night, including chicken and chips, a pizza and crepe van.

The event had something for every age group including balloon modellers, face-painting, and an on-site fun fair with rides such as the dodgems, dominator, swinging chair and storm.

An evening filled with entertainment and spectacle, the Firework Spectacular event made a welcome return to Birmingham.

If you didn't manage to grab yourself a ticket this year, make sure you put a reminder in your diary for November 2022.