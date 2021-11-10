Film Talk: Top five fantasy flicks

Keep it secret, keep it safe – Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The first entry in the Middle Earth saga still stands as its finest (that's right folks, even better than Return of the King). Fellowship introduced us to, well, everything about the story that was about to unfold! But most importantly it gave us a brilliantly deep intro to many of the characters and crucial relationships we would be following throughout the LOTR trilogy.

After following the journey of Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin to the elf haven of Rivendell, and then the Fellowship's quest through the Mines of Moria and beyond, we are fully invested in a web of complex protagonists we feel complete empathy for – an empathy that will remain with us through six hours and 20 minutes of sequels.

With great action sequences, but also this superb depth of character exploration and development, Fellowship is the one to rule them all.

Labyrinth

All hail the Goblin King! With a masterful turn from the late, great, David Bowie, Labyrinth is a timeless epic of fantasy fun.

Directed by Muppets creator Jim Henson, Labyrinth follows the unwanted adventure of sixteen-year-old Sarah (played by none other than Jennifer Connelly). When her flippant wish for her baby brother to be taken away is granted, Sarah must solve a mystical maze within thirteen hours and rescue her young sibling from the clutches of Bowie's Jareth, king of the goblins.

An immersive adventure that joyfully makes the most of a wealth of fantasy tropes, this cult classic is deserving of a place on everybody's favourites shelf, and we couldn't possibly comprise a top fantasy flicks list without it.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

C.S Lewis's masterpiece had been adapted for the screen before, but Disney and Walden Media's 2005 cinematic version of the classic novel was fresh, bold and breathtaking.

Featuring a talented voice cast including Liam Neeson as Aslan, and Ray Winstone and Dawn French as Mr and Mrs Beaver, as well as superb in-the-flesh turns from Tilda Swinton as the White Witch and James McAvoy as Mr Tumnus, this adaptation was perfectly spellbinding.

A perfect choice for the whole family to get cosy with – particularly in the run up to Christmas – this one is a top-five fantasy effort of no mistaking.

Highlander

There can be only one! In this absolute fantasy classic, Christopher Lambert's Connor MacLeod is forced to duel other immortal warriors who roam the Earth until only two remain, and one can defeat the other to claim absolute power.

Humorously featuring an abundance of Scottish characters yet casting Sean Connery as an Egyptian, this one is 80s fantasy at its best, and is entertaining to the last.

The less said about the sequels the better, but the original is an absolute belter.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

A swords and sorcery epic you can set your watch by, this infectiously grin-inducing classic remains one of Arnie's finest efforts. A guilty pleasure for many, for the rest of us Conan the Barbarian stands as a fantasy force to be reckoned with.

With fine directorial work by John Milius and great turns in front of the camera from Schwarzenegger and James Earl Jones, this one has become a treasured cult classic, and is more than worthy of taking the spot that completes this list.