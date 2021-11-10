Christmas lights switch-ons across the Black Country and Staffordshire

The Bantock House Christmas lights switch-on from 2019

Stafford/Stone

Promising a world of festive fun, Stafford’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 20.

Musical entertainment along with a host of panto stars and a display of fireworks launched from the roof of the Guildhall Shopping Centre will ring in the Christmas cheer, while food stalls and fairground rides will line the streets for plenty of added fun.

Live band and local favourites The Cartoon Kings will be performing on stage, and former Hollyoaks actor Tom Vaughan and Cbeebies' star Rebecca Keatley are also set to appear and help bring the Christmas magic to town.

Only a few days later, Christmas lights in Stone will be turned on by Santa Claus himself on Thursday, November 25.

Cannock/Rugeley/Lichfield

The spirit of Christmas will come to Cannock in earnest on Saturday, November 20 as the town holds its lights switch-on event from 2pm until 8pm.

Mobile bars, market stalls and street food vendors will line the town centre as crowds enjoy live music on stage from The Beat GB, The Vonics, Stafford Rock Choir and KD and The Dogs.

Lucky children can also pay a visit to Santa in his grotto at the Cannock Shopping Centre.

Wednesfield’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 25.

The event on High Street will be hosted by Wednesfield's favourite Radio presenter Dicky Dodd,

and will feature fairground rides and a festive charity market. Lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

And the following day, festive magic will come to Rugeley with the town’s Christmas Market & Light Switch On on Friday, November 26.

Festive fun will then hit Lichfield on Sunday, November 28, with the city's Christmas Lights Market taking place from 10am to 5pm.

An event that promises a fun-packed day for all the family, attendees can enjoy a food and gifts market, along with rides and live music.

The lights will be switched on at 5pm, followed by the arrival of Father Christmas.

Wolverhampton

It's nearly time to deck the halls, and Wolverhampton city centre will be lighting up for the festive season on Saturday, November 20. The day's celebrations will run from 3pm and 7pm with the moment of truth and the actual switch-on of the lights taking place at 6pm.

Festivities will be taking place in Wednesfield only a few days later with the town's switch-on event taking place on High Street on Thursday, November 25. The event will run from between 4.30pm and 7pm, with the lights themselves being switched on at 6.30pm.

Fun in the area will continue the following day with Bilston's Church Street being lit up on Friday, November 26, at 6.30pm during a celebration that kicks of at 4.30pm.

The day after that the illuminations will continue to dazzle with a light switch-on at the Upper Green in Tettenhall at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

And to round the weekend off like a charm, a Christmas lights switch-on will be taking place at Bantock House in Finchfield at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 28.

For more information, visit www.enjoywolverhampton.com

Dudley

The Christmas spirit will reach the Dudley area in earnest on Saturday, November 20, with festive celebrations including light switch-ons taking place in the town centres of both Stourbridge and Halesowen.

Organised by Dudley Council, The Stourbridge event has been set up with the support of Welcome Back Funding. The celebrations will take place between 11am and 5pm in the town centre, with the lights themselves switched on at 5pm.

The party in Halesowen will also take place from 11am until 5pm. The event is set to offer a truly carnival atmosphere with street entertainers in attendance, along with a variety of seasonal stalls. Christmas will truly arrive when the lights are turned on at 5pm.

As we move closer to the following weekend, Coseley's Christmas lights will be switched on in Roseville on Friday, November 26, at a celebration that will be held between 4pm and 6.30pm.

On the following day (Saturday, November 27) both Dudley and Brierley Hill town centres will come alive with festive cheer in switch on events that will see Christmas lights at both locations switched on at 5pm. Brierley Hill's event will run from 11am to 5pm, with Dudley's running between 12pm and 5pm.

And on the Sunday (November 28), with a perfect drop of festive fun to see the weekend to a close, a lights switch-on will take place in Sedgley.

For further information visit www.dudley.gov.uk/events

Sandwell

The spirit of the season will be coming to Sandwell on Thursday, November 25, with a lights-switch on celebration at the Kings Head Clock, in Adkins Lane, Bearwood, with the illuminations turned on at 6pm.

On the following day (Friday, November 26), the Council House, in High Street, Smethwick, will be all aglow, with the Christmas tree lights being turned on between 5pm and 6pm. This will coincide with festivities in Wednesbury on the same day, where Upper High Street will light up at 6pm.

On the Friday that follows (December 3), festive fun will come to Tipton with a switch-on at Crankhall, in Crankhall Lane, at 5pm.

And the next day (Saturday, December 4) a Christmas event will take place at Oak House in West Bromwich between 12pm and 2pm.

Sutton Coldfield

The Boldmere Christmas Festival with Christmas lights switch-on, is taking place on Sunday, November 21, from 1-6pm.

Sutton Coldfield’s largest non-sporting event, which attracts around 10,000 visitors, will be taking place with the Christmas lights being switched on by Perry, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Mascot, at 5.30pm.

The Boldmere Christmas Festival is organised by Boldmere Futures Partnership who are delighted to have the support from Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council as the main funder. The event takes place along Boldmere’s high street which will be closed to traffic.

This year will see two new star attractions at the festival. A Ferris wheel towering above the Boldmere Harvester and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Roadshow together with the mascot Perry. Families will be able to have their photograph taken with Perry and take part in table tennis or squash as part of the roadshow.

Other children’s rides will be available including a cups and saucers ride, a toy set merry-go-round, flying planes and bungee trampolines.

Entertainment on the main stage this year will be compared by Terri-Anne Coope.