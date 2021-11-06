Squid Game doll keeps eyes on travellers at Birmingham New Street

The Squid Game doll at Birmingham New Street

Squid Game’s murderous doll has become a recognisable image worldwide, putting the chill into people who have watched the Korean hit show.

Queues of people waited to have a photo with her, shivering at the eyes that light up red and scan for any contestants who need to be eliminated.

In Netflix’s most-watched original show ever, contestants have to creep up behind the doll and risk being mown down by bullets if she catches them moving.

Staff at New Street dressed up in the notorious pink jumpsuits and masks as the game-runners, while others were in the easily-recognisable tracksuit of the players with the number 456 emblazoned on them - the player number of the show’s main character Seong Gi-Hun.

People at the city centre train station could also pick up a honeycomb cookie with a symbol engraved into it - one of the main tasks in the show. The game involves cutting a shape out of a honeycomb biscuit without snapping the interior shape. Snapping it means instant death.

Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton as the most-watched show on the platform. On October 12, Netflix said 111 million viewers had watched the series beating Bridgerton, which reached 82 million households.