Film Talk: It's bonfire night and we take a look back at V For Vendetta

"People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people." Hugo Weaving as V in V For Vendetta

Directed by James McTeigue in his feature directorial debut, V for Vendetta is a dystopian political action thriller channelling themes of totalitarianism and insurrection through a fawkesian protagonist with a formidable attitude.

Based on the 1988 DC Comics series of the same name, the flick is set in an alternative future where a fascist regime has subjugated the UK, and the freedom of the country is being fought for by a masked anarchist attempting to start a revolution through a series of terrorist acts.

With much of the lore and thematic influences of the film being tied into the Gunpowder Plot, V For Vendetta had originally been scheduled for release on November 4, 2005, to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the famed plan’s failure the following day. However the flick’s release was delayed until 2006. It was heavily speculated at the time that this decision had been made as a result of the 7/7 bombings, and the subsequent insensitivity of quickly releasing a film centring on terrorist actions in London. However, this was never proved, with the filmmakers citing the delay as having been due to the need for more time to complete the visual effects production.

With this, and the common knowledge that Alan Moore – author of the original comics – had chosen to completely disassociate himself from the film adaptation, the pressure was on for V For Vendetta to succeed financially as well as please critics. McTeigue and his team could only watch and hope as the cinema doors finally opened on their picture...

In the near future, Britain stands as a monument to prejudice, torture and totalitarianism, with its population living under an oppressive, uncompromising and unforgiving regime. One man, known only as Codename V (Hugo Weaving), has sworn to stand up to the tyrannical government, and drawing on the image and symbol of the Gunpowder Plotters of 1605, has vowed to bring its dangerous hold over the country down.

Yet the enigmatic V will not be alone. When an encounter with distressed TV network employee Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) leads to a bond beginning to form between the two, lone wolf V comes into possession of a house guest, while Evey begins to discover who she really is.

However, while V’s determination for justice is strong, his demons are also prevalent, and they may be the undoing of his cause. As November 5 – V’s chosen judgment day – gets closer, the stakes get even higher, and the attention of a detective (Stephen Rea) leads to questions over whose cause is the right one... A happy box office success for its producers, by December 2006 V for Vendetta had grossed over $132,500,000, of which $70,511,000 was from the United States. Critically, reviews were mixed, however among positive responses the flick has been hailed as “thought-provoking” and “visually stunning”.

Though the movie itself has retained a cult following since its release, much of the film’s legacy has in fact been in the Guy Fawkes mask – now a common place symbol of political activism and protest against alleged tyranny. V himself, we are certain, would be very proud indeed.

Generally speaking, V For Vendetta is an entertaining and provocative yarn that will get the synapses firing. With a stunning performance from leading man Weaving and strong work from a talented supporting cast, this one stands the test of time well, and will be just the thing to give your bonfire weekend a little revolutionary kick. Just watch out if anybody starts playing the 1812 Overture... Freedom! Forever!