Cinderella at the Prince of Wales, Cannock

Was it the Pantomime Dame? The Fairy Godmother? The Baddie? … no, not in this fairytale, it was Ninja Cat.

And that really is the plan of Aldridge Musical Comedy Society (AMCS) for this version of Cinderella. It promised, and delivered, a traditional family fun show, with a funny, 21st century twist.

It was a success, too. Modern songs thrown in, adult humour sprinkled throughout and just the right amount of those vital boos, hisses and ‘oh, no he isn’t’ opportunities for the audience.

So Cinderella lives in Hardup Hall with her sister Bonnie, and three other sisters. They aren't ugly sisters, well on the outside anyway, but they have very ugly personalities. The sisters are called Chardonnay, Spumante and Prosecco. Also at the hall are the cook and the part time witch, Madame Lidl, plus Buttons, who the audience pities for the trials he experiences due to being in love with Cinderella.

Added to this hilarity, are the villains Diechmann and Brantano, who are always lurking about, as well as the notorious, and firm favourite, Ninja Cat, who keeps beating them to their riches.

While the vocals of Bonnie, played by Catherine Hooper, and Chardonnay, performed by Bethany Graves, really stand out, the entire cast pull off a well-rehearsed performance, with sharp choreography and perfected harmonies.

Usually the group, which was formed back in 1967, put on two shows a year at the Prince of Wales, but due to the pandemic this was the first show back since the venue reopened.

Its members comes from the Aldridge, Walsall and wider area, ageing from eight years old upwards.

And it’s obvious that the entire cast loved every second of being back before an audience, highlighting the relief felt now that theatres like the Prince of Wales are back open again.

Oh and by the way, new members are always welcome. To get in touch visit the Facebook page by searching for Aldrige Musical Comedy Society.