Talented singer Ezrae takes on her first gig

Ezrae from Walsall, who is having great success in her music career

Eve Sheldon, aged 18, who performs under the name Ezrae, has released two songs recently on all the main streaming services such as Itunes, Spotify and YouTube and her work has been really well received.

Now the teenager, a former pupil at Birmingham Ormiston Academy and Hydesville Tower School in Walsall, has performed at The Victoria pub and live music venue in Birmingham.

Eve is currently a student at BIMM University in Birmingham and studying songwriting and vocal performance.

She said: "I play the piano and guitar and sing and write songs but seem to do best when it is last minute and I am under pressure.

"I released My Oh My a month ago and that was written in half-an-hour.

"My second single, Not My Job, has gained recognition as a BBC introducing track of the day last week.

"I went to London to record that single in a studio and I wrote that when the producer was having a break.

"I also recorded two other songs which I wrote the night before when I was up until 4am in the morning.

"Until now I had never taken my writing seriously but it does appear that I work best when it is a last minute thing and when I am under pressure.