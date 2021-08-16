Bilston Operatic's call out for actors to play in Grand Theatre production of Kinky Boots

Zac Hollinshead photographed at the iconic Wolverhampton Boot Factory, as he prepares for Bilston Operatic Society's production of Kinky Boots at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Bilston Operatic Company has been offered the chance to stage the production by Music Theatre International but members urgently need to find people able to play drag queens to act, sing – and dance in high heels.

Another demanding role that needs to be filled is the part of Lola, a black male drag queen who also needs to be extremely versatile.

Kinky Boots is based on a true story about Steve Pateman and his attempt to save his family-owned shoe factory, WJ Brooks Ltd which was located in Earls Barton in Northamptonshire.

The story inspired a film as well as the musical but despite his attempts the factory eventually closed in 2000.

Brenda Arnold, chairman of Bilston Operatic Company, said: "We will have a cast of about 30 with six members of the company backstage with the theatre crew and we hope to stage the musical during the first week of May next year.

"The musical has only been made available to amateurs recently. We are extremely fortunate to be offered the chance to stage the musical as we knew there would be great demand.

"We have a very good reputation for musicals and are the oldest company in the region, having started in 1927. The company aims for professional standards and we can already say that the costumes for the productions are incredible.

"However, the cast requires six angels who are all drag queens and who need to be able to act, sing and dance in high heels.

"There is also the demanding role of Lola, a black male drag queen, which needs to be filled and whoever is chosen must also be extremely versatile."