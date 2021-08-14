Two-day clubbing festival coming to Black Country park

Elrow festival at a different venue

Elrow will be taking place at Sandwell Valley Country Park, in Sandwell, on the weekend of September 25 and 26.

It began as a small after hours Sunday party in Spain but has grown in an internationally-recognised clubbing brand.

The Saturday headliner is Joris Voorn, with Detlef B2B Latmun, Eli Brown, Marc Maya and Toni Varga also performing.

Meanwhile, the Sunday headliner is Groove Armada, with Franky Rizardo, Alisha, Hott Like Detroit, Marc Maya and Toni Varga also taking part.

Joris is an influential house and techno DJ, producer and record label owner.

He is a regular in the world’s best clubs as well as massive festivals across the globe including Awakenings, Electric Zoo, BPM, Parklife, Hideou and Movement.

Eli Brown is one of the hottest rising star in house music, recently linking up with Calvin Harris’ alter-ego, Love Regenerator.

A weekend ticket costs £70, while day tickets for Saturday cost £50 and Sunday £40.