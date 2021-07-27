More stars lined up for Grand Theatre panto

Evie Pickerill

Theatre.

Evie is the perfect choice for the title role in this year’s long-awaited pantomime. Not only does she look like a Disney princess and is a talented actress, singer, and dancer, but she also has an ability to connect with children.

The Kingswinford-born actress said: “I can’t believe how lucky I am. Being on CBeebies is such a wonderful job. It doesn’t feel like work,” she said. “To be influencing these little ones and getting to be part of them growing up is so nice.”

Evie trained as an actress at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts but doesn’t have any aspirations to move into drama.

“I think I have found my feet in children’s entertainment. Blue Peter would be a dream job,” she admitted.

This is Evie’s first pantomime since becoming a household name and she is delighted to be performing close to home.

“I am looking forward to spending more time at home and reconnecting with friends,” she said.

There will be plenty of local support for Evie and even a few celebrities in the audience, both from CBeebies and Coronation Street, as her partner, Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in the ITV soap.

“I know Ryan will invite a couple of the Corrie stars to come, so it will be lovely,” she said.

Strictly star, AJ Pritchard is playing Evie’s Prince Charming, and she has heard nothing but great things about him. “I’ve been told he is the loveliest person, and I am sure we will get on like a house of fire,” she said.

Evie is realistic about the future and would like to play The Fairy Godmother in panto when she is older, saying: “Because she has a twinkle and spark, and it can be a comedy role as well.”

Perhaps Evie can get some tips from the lead singer of the 1980’s super group 5 Star, the incomparable Denise Pearson, who will be joining her in Cinderella and is perfectly cast in the role.

While Evie will attract the youngsters, it will be the mums and dads and even some grandparents who will be delighted to see Denise in action.

Brought up on the music of Jackson Five, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Denise and her siblings sang and danced their way through hit after hit through the eighties’ decade, winning award after award, but these days, she is a solo artist.

Denise is excited to be playing The Fairy Godmother.

“I am looking forward to singing some great songs, in fairly high keys. I love that,” she said.

Fairies usually fly of course, but Denise had not considered the possibility of flying in the show.

“Flying and singing! That would be a first,” she laughed.

Panto is renowned for the mischief between the characters on stage and every performance can differ, but Denise is not phased and she loves the fun and games. “It’s great family entertainment and it’s all about having fun,” she said.

Both Evie and Denise are still in the dark about the famous transformation scene in Cinderella for now, but Evie said, “I think the Grand is going to go all out this year, which they always do, but I think it is going to be even more of a spectacle to make up for last year.”

And when the clock strikes 12 and the panto is over for another year, what do Evie and Denise have to look forward to in 2022?

“Oh, lots and lots and lots,” laughed Denise. “I am working on a studio album, a jazz album, producing a new almond milk and opening a restaurant too. Oh, and I would love to do action movies, starring opposite Brad Pitt!” she laughed.

It’s back to CBeebies for Evie, but she is hoping that as more venues open up, she will be able to take part in some live events and festivals and meet her young viewers face to face.

“I think if the last year has taught us anything, it is to just go with the flow and be open to any possibilities,” she said.