Light House cinema will welcome back film fans for the first time in 15 months

The Light House cinema in Wolverhampton will reopen its doors for the first time since March 2020 to welcome back film lovers on Friday, June 11.

Staff have been working to ensure the venue has Covid safety protocols in place, with a successful crowdfunding campaign launched at the beginning of the pandemic and a safety grant from the British Film Institute aiding the work.

The venue will show Oscar-winning films Sound of Metal and Nomadland, with Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs saying it was an exciting week for everyone associated with the cinema.

She said: "We can’t wait to see the big screen light up. Chatting with our loyal customers is something no one at Light House will take for granted again.

"Arts and culture really helped people through lockdown and will play a vital role in the country’s recovery.

"We’re grateful for a safety grant we received from the BFI that has helped us prepare to reopen as a key part of Wolverhampton’s cultural offer."