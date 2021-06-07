Popular Wolverhampton cinema ready to welcome back film fans for first time in 15 months

By James Vukmirovic

The lights will be back on for a popular cinema after more than a year of Covid-related closure.

Light House cinema will welcome back film fans for the first time in 15 months
The Light House cinema in Wolverhampton will reopen its doors for the first time since March 2020 to welcome back film lovers on Friday, June 11.

Staff have been working to ensure the venue has Covid safety protocols in place, with a successful crowdfunding campaign launched at the beginning of the pandemic and a safety grant from the British Film Institute aiding the work.

The venue will show Oscar-winning films Sound of Metal and Nomadland, with Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs saying it was an exciting week for everyone associated with the cinema.

She said: "We can’t wait to see the big screen light up. Chatting with our loyal customers is something no one at Light House will take for granted again.

"Arts and culture really helped people through lockdown and will play a vital role in the country’s recovery.

"We’re grateful for a safety grant we received from the BFI that has helped us prepare to reopen as a key part of Wolverhampton’s cultural offer."

The complete cinema programme can be found at light-house.co.uk, and Light House is advising customers to book tickets in advance due to capacity limits in the auditorium.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

