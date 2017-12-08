Wizzard and ELO star Roy Wood talks ahead of gig in Bilston

Roy Wood – whose I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday was famously pipped to the 1973 number one spot by Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody – will play on Tuesday.

He will bring his rock‘n’roll band to the venue, along with special guests JOANovARC and Jonny Cole.

Roy was recently inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in New York and is known across the world as a founder of The Move, ELO, and Wizzard.

The rock-packed evening will feature Roy with his Big Rock & Roll Band performing classic hits like California Man, Flowers In The Rain, Fire Brigade, I Can Hear The Grass Grow, Blackberry Way, See My Baby Jive, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day and many more.

Venue owner Mike Hamblett says: “Roy and his band have been playing sell out venues around the country in what has become an annual British Christmas tradition. Tuesday promises to be a great rockin’ evening.”

Roy will be joined by JOANovARC, who were formed in 2004 by sisters Sam and Shelley Walker. Deborah Wildish joined later the same year. After five years as a trio, Laura Ozholl completed the line-up in 2009 helping JOANovARC solidify a reputation for exceptional musicianship, songwriting and unrelenting hard work.

The band has become popular around the world, with electrifying performances on tour in Europe, the USA, Japan, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

The band’s singles have been playlisted by radio stations Planet Rock, including by the legendary Alice Cooper, and Total Rock, gaining rave reviews from the international rock music press, including Classic Rock and Kerrang!

In recent times, they’ve played the Camden Rock festival, Harley Davidson Thunder in the Glens festival, the Liverpool Empire, Hard Rock Hell and Planet Rockstock.

Meanwhile, Black Country champion Jonny Cole will complete the bill.

One of the freshest and funniest new comedians to hit the circuit in recent years, Jonny has played to packed comedy clubs across the UK. Never forgetting his Black Country roots, Jonny has written songs about life and love.