Kasabian, Greg Davies, Ken Dodd and more: What's on this weekend

FRIDAY

Greg Davies - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Greg Davies

Greg Davies, the BAFTA nominated star of the Inbetweeners, Cuckoo and Taskmaster, is back for his first stand-up tour in four years, titled 'You Magnificent Beast'.

He is also known for his guest appearances on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and Fast and Loose, and has performed on the Live at the Apollo series alongside other British comedy A-listers.

The larger-than-life comedian (standing at 6ft 8in tall), who grew up down the road in Shropshire, will hit the Civic this Friday with his signature brand of humour.

Tickets cost £30.94

Advertising

For more information, click here

Kasabian - Arena Birmingham

Kasabian

Advertising

Indie rock sensation Kasabian are to play at Arena Birmingham, formerly The Barclaycard Arena, on Friday and Saturday as part of their “For Crying Out Loud” UK and Ireland tour, promoting the bands’ sixth studio album.

The four-piece from Leicester, which formed back in 1997, is best known for an array of hits, such as Club Foot, LSF, Shoot The Runner, Processed Beats, Reason Is Treason and more.

In 2010 and 2014, Kasabian won the Q Awards for Best Act in the World Today, while they were also named Best Live Act at the 2014 Q Awards and the 2007 NME Awards. Their live performances have received high acclaim, the most notable being their appearance as headliners of Glastonbury in 2014.

Tickets start from £34.24

For more information, click here

Peter Pan - Oakengates Theatre, Telford

Peter Pan Panto Launch Trailer 2017 Shone Productions Oakengates Theatre @ The Place, Telford

Swashbuckling pantomime Peter Pan has arrived at Telford's Oakengates Theatre this week.

Follow the boy who refuses to grow up and his fairy sidekick Tinkerbell as they visit the nursery of Wendy, John and Michael Darling.

With a sprinkling of magical fairy dust, watch Peter and his new friends fly out the nursery window and over London to neverland.

Tickets start from £10.

For more information, click here

Paul Chowdhry - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

Paul Chowdhry

Following his 2015 100 date sell-out tour, comedy powerhouse and star of Taskmaster, Live at The Apollo and Stand Up for the Week, Paul Chowdhry brings his highly anticipated new stand-up show to venues nationwide.

He began his stand up career in 1998. He was the first British act to perform at the Caribbean Comedy Festival in Trinidad in 2003.

Chowdhry has been a guest panelist on 8 out of 10 Cats and Comedy World Cup. In December 2012 he was one of the acts on an episode of Live at the Apollo.

In 2016, he was one of the contestants of the comedy show Taskmaster. In 2017, he was a guest Stand-up performer in the Russell Howard Hour.

Tickets cost £22.

For more information, click here

Northern Soul and Motown Show - Robin 2, Bilston

Angelo Starr

The Northern Soul and Motown Show is heading to Bilston's Robin 2 with some special guests.

Angelo Starr with The Original Edwinn Starr Band will be performinbg as well as Lorraine Silver and Johnny "JB" Pryors.

Mike Hollis and Tommy Gunn will be the special guest DJs of the night.

Tickets cost £22 in advance and £24 on the door.

For more information, click here

SATURDAY

Jack and The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand

Lisa Riley as Mother Nature in Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photo by Adam Fradgley

The countdown to Christmas is officially on as Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime begins.

Gareth Gates, Lisa Riley, Doreen Tiptom and more familiar faces have joined forces for the annuam pantomine - which this year, is Jack ands the Beanstalk.

Read more:

Last year’s panto saw more than 60,000 people visit the theatre, smashing all former box office records and grossing £100,000 more than the previous year’s production of Peter Pan.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand Theatre, Scott Bird said; “rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk are fully underway and the company have already assembled what will be a fantastic show! High energy and plenty of fun, we’re looking forward to another spectacular family pantomime.”

Tickets start from £16

For more information, click here

The Darkness - O2 Academy, Birmingham

The Darkness

Rockers The Darkness are making their way to Birmingham in support of their brand new studio album Pinewood Smile

Forming in 2000 - the quartet are best known for their singles I Believe in a Thing Called Love, Growing on Me, Get Your Hands off My Woman and Love is Only a Feeling from album Permission to Land.

Read more:

The album was certified quadruple platinum in the United Kingdom. Their fifth studio album Pinewood Smile was released on October 6, 2017.

Tickets cost £31.45.

For more information, click here

Sing-Along Beauty and The Beast - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Sing-Along Beauty and the Beast

A magical evening of song and dance is set to take place at Theatre Severn this weekend with a sing-along rendition of Beauty And The Beast.

Featuring all of your favourite songs including Something There, Beauty and the Beast and Be Our Guest - sing-a-long with the lyrics on screen, meet the characters after the film, and be part of the magic!

The 2017 blockbuster stars the likes of Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor and Dan Stevens in the glittering Disney remake.

Tickets cost £9.50.

For more information, click here

Bayside - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Bayside. Pic: twitter.com/BaysideBand/

New York punk rockers Bayside are set to play Birmingham's O2 Academy in an anniversary celebration.

This year marks ten years since the release of their third studip album The Walking Wounded - which featured hit singles Duality, Carry On and their album-titled single.

The quartet have released seven full-length studo album, with the latest being Vacancy in 2016.

Tickets cost £16.

For more information, click here

Steps and Vengaboys - Genting Arena, Birmingham

Steps

Nineties pop fans are in for a treat, as Steps and Vengaboys are set to play Birmingham.

Dance-pop act Steps, which formed back in 1997, will play Birmingham as part of their Party On The Dancefloor tour.

They are best known for hits 5,6,7,8; their cover of Tragedy and Last Thing On My Mind.

Read more: Vengaboys and Steps, Arena Birmingham - review and pictures

This year marks 10 years since the band split up.

They will be joined on the tour by fellow 90s pop group Vengaboys.

Dutch dance group Vengaboys is best known for hits Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom; We Like To Party and We’re Going To Ibiza.

Tickets starts from £37.36.

For more information, click here

SUNDAY

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Live in Concert - Genting Arena

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Enter this wizarding world of Harry Potter like never before with this live screening and orchestral accompaniment.

This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in high-definition, on a giant screen, while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Relive every magical moment as the music brings life to a story that has bewitched the world.

Tickets start from £29.15.

For more information, click here

A Woman Of No Importance - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

A Woman of No Importance Cinema Trailer

The first play from the Classic Spring Theatre Company's Oscar Wilde Season, A Woman Of No Importance will be broadcast live to cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End.

An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret.

First performed in 1893, Oscar Wilde's marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama satirised the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class, creating a vivid new theatrical voice which still resonates today.

Tickets start from £12.

For more information, click here

Sir Ken Dodd - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

Ken Dodd

Revered as one of Britain's funniest comedians, Ken Dodd is bringinbg The Happiness Show to Wolverhampton's Wulfrun Hall.

Ken has enjoyed a professional career spanning over 50 years during which he has received numerous awards and accolades, including the first ever Living Legend Award from the British Comedy Society.

He has also received a Lifetime Achievement in the British Comedy Awards and the Greatest Merseysider Of All Time from his home city of Liverpool.

Tickets cost £27.50.

For more information, click here