Christmas 2018: Top gifts for women - tried and tested

There are plenty of gifts out there for the men in your life - from the totally useful to the utterly wacky.

Maui Jim Melika sunglasses in Pink Tortoise and Rose Gold Temples - £275 - uk.mauijim.com

5 out of 5

Sunglasses

These outstanding shades are beautiful, sturdy, long-lasting and high-end. Easily the best brand of shades we’ve ever tried.

With a highly attractive, vintage and high-fashion design, they are an exquisite pair of sunglasses, ideal for use on holiday or for driving.

The robust frames are patterned in a rose-tinted tortoise design, with gold arms and the same pink tortoise design on the ends of the arms.

The tint is beautiful - and the perfect balance between light and dark. The filter on these also, rather unbelievably, seems to make objects clearer - almost as if they were prescription. This is also apparently aided by their SuperThin Glass lens material.

They may be a tad costly, but you truly do get what you pay for with these and others of the same price range simply don’t compare.

UGG Scuffette II Suede Slippers - £80 - www.charlesclinkard.co.uk

5 out of 5

UGG Scuffette II Suede Slippers

If you really want to treat the lady in your life to something extra special this Christmas, buy her a pair of these luxurious slippers.

Admittedly, slippers may not sound that exciting - but these are luscious, warm and snuggly. Basically, everything you could possibly want in a slipper.

The deep sheepskin lining is exceptional and such an absolute treat to sink your toes into.

Despite being slip-ons, their design means the slipper comes far enough up your foot, so as not to slip off accidentally.

Their hard-wearing soles also make them long-lasting and non-slip.

Easily the best pair of slippers I’ve ever owned, in terms of warmth, comfort and safety.

£80 sounds a lot, but here you really do get what you pay for.

Nextbase Dash Cam - £129.99 - www.nextbase.co.uk

4 out of 5

Nextbase Dash Cam

This dash cam has a frame rate option of 60 frames per second and records at 1080p high definition, making the recordings incredibly clear - even on a large domestic TV.

It captures sound incredibly well too; embarassingly so, for those with road rage. But this does mean every last moment of the incident you are trying to capture is recorded - to an unbelievably high standard.

Its slimline, lightweight design also makes it super easy to slip into a handbag or pocket - ideal for security precautions.

It does however seem to record at intervals, meaning sections of the journey are missed.

Of a night time, the vision becomes significantly less clear, but the lights on my car are also not particularly bright.

This clever little piece of kit also has a GPS receiver and G sensor to record locations.

It also has an inbuilt battery with up to 30 minutes of backup for use in emergency or accident situations.

The device supports SDHC and SDXC Micro SD cards up to 32GB too.

An excellent piece of kit, I only wish it was slightly better in the dark and perhaps had a slightly wider angle view.

Cath Kidston Ladies’ Scattered Meadowfield Birds Watch - £65 - www.watchshop.com

4.5 out of 5

Cath Kidston Ladies' Scattered Meadowfield Birds Watch

This chic and delicate watch boast a gold-plated case which surrounds a beautiful, unique watch face with a bird and floral branch at the centre.

With gold increments marking the time, it is easy to read, with bold golden hands.

Its strap is comfortable and durable, made from a leather-like material and decorated with lovely birds and flowers on a contrasting navy background.

This is a superb, versatile, sensible gift for a lady or girl of any age - and ideal for work or leisure.

Gold nugget hoop earrings - £39 - www.undertherose.co.uk

4 out of 5

Under The Rose

These delicate hoops are a lovely gift for the lady in your life who goes for high-end, yet understated jewellery.

Made from organic nuggets of gold, they are very unusual - and ideal for formal or casual attire.

The hoops measure around 2cm in diameter, meaning they are chic and lightweight.

They are also handmade - adding another lovely, unique factor.

And for £39? Great value, considering their individuality.

Sterling silver and amber elephant charm - £17 - www.hurleyburley.com

5 out of 5

Elephant charm

Charm fever has long been in vogue - and it’s shown no sign of going anywhere fast.

And yet, some charms from the main company which people go to can go for anything from £10 (for children’s charms) to a whopping £565 for diamond and gold charms. The average price is around the £35 to £50 mark.

So, for a beautifully detailed charm (measuring 1cm x 1cm) made of solid sterling silver and amber, this is great value for money. It also features a clip, allowing it to be added to any bracelet as desired.

And it’s lovely - a wonderful gift for an animal-loving woman of any age.

All of Hurley Burley’s jewellery come in a free gift box, tied with a silk ribbon - a lovely added touch.

Living DNA Ancestry Test - £99 - www.livingdna.com

4.5 out of 5

Living DNA

Ever wondered where your ancestry originates? I, for one, was very intrigued - and, given that I have olive skin, green eyes and mousy hair, expected results to show I was either of Mediterranean or Nordic origin; especially given that my family, though not practising, have always been Christian - as far back as we know, any way.

My results, however, were very surprising - and the complete opposite of what I had anticipated. And the outcome was such a good example of how no one truly knows exactly who they are.

Women carry only the x chromosome, so my DNA will show only where my motherline comes from; even so, the results were staggering. Males, meanwhile, can find out both father and motherlines.

According to the breakdown, my motherline consists of: 32 per cent Ashkenazi Jewish, 17 per cent Kurdish, 14 per cent Druze, 12 per cent Daghestan, 12 per cent Irish and 12 per cent Georgian. Other countries which make up my motherline include Iceland, Palestine, Netherlands, Armenia, France, Morocco, Germany, Yemen and Syria.

The Living DNA portal tells the genetic story of the motherline too - and gives details of the people who historically carried your genetic signature.

My haplogroup is thought to have originated around the end of the Ice Age and was likely born in West Asia.

The portal also shows a migration map, as well as a phylogenetic tree and a family ancestry map.

Super interesting - and an incredible gift for just about anyone!

Luxury leather personalised zipped wallet purse - £69 - www.hurleyburley.com

4 out of 5

Mulberry purses

This stunning purse is an ideal size for keeping cards, receipts, cash and change in an average-sized handbag.

With gold zips, red trim and a luscious, soft blue Italian leather, this purse is very high-end and a wonderful gift for ladies of any age.

It also comes with a red tassle, matching the bright, eye-catching red trim, with a gold-plated charm which can be personalised for no extra cost with up to 12 characters per side.

For reference, the purse’s dimensions are 9 x 6cm.

The purse also comes in a free gift box, tied with a silk ribbon - a lovely added touch.

Lavolio Marrons Glacés - £22.50 - www.lavolio.com

4 out of 5

Marrons Glacés

This traditional confectionary from southern France and northern Italy are perfect for a unique gift for the sweet-toothed foodies in your life.

The recipe for them also dates back to the 16th century, making them an interesting and indulgent treat.

These nine giant caramelised chestnuts from Montemarano are super sweet and tasty, with a dense, sugary consistency.

They also make for a great dairy-free, natural alternative to fudge.

Skin Doctors Instant Facelift - £30.99 for 30ml - skindoctors.co.uk

2 out of 5

Instant facelift

This product is marketed as giving the ‘appearance of a facelift without surgery’, but unfortunately we did not find it gave this result at all.

The product itself was light, a pleasure to apply and very moisturising, meaning it did make the skin look healthy and nourished.

But unfortunately it did nothing in terms of reducing the appearance of wrinkles or puffiness of skin.

It did however refresh the skin, making it a lovely make-up primer.

GTech ST20 Cordless Grass Trimmer - £99 - www.gtech.co.uk

4 out of 5

Gtech ST20 Cordless Grass Trimmer TV Advert

This grass trimmer was brilliant: quick to charge, easy to use and lightweight.

Once charged, this trimmer can be used to trim an entire medium-sized domestic garden with no issues whatsoever.

Handy lights on the trimmer show how much charge it has too in 25 per cent increments.

The trimmer’s motor has plenty of power too - though it does struggle through long, wet grass.

Excellent for ease of use and value for money.

Groove-e light up Action Earphones - £44.99 - www.groov-e.co.uk

3.5 out of 5

Groove-e light up Action Earphones

These lightweight, durable, bendy earphones are great for long periods of use, with an excellent long-lasting battery life.

Their attractive, light-up design is ideal for runners and dog walkers too, being great for use outside during dark evenings and they stay in place well.

The earphones themselves have a rubber coating, which does come off every time they are taken out, which can get a little annoying.

The sound quality, however, is fairly poor in comparison to other high-end wireless headphones. But they are cheaper than many of their equivalents.

Crucial memory upgrade - prices range from £14.39 to £3,658.79 (dependant on size)

4 out of 5

Crucial memory

Memory upgrades are an ideal gift for the tech-lover in your life - particularly if they are into computer gaming.

Ranging from 1GB to 256GB, it is also great for being able to choose just how much you want to spend too.

Following installation, the difference was very noticeable in terms of smoother, faster startup, the ability to run multiple applications with ease and allowing smoother gameplay.

The hardware itself was easy to fit, as was the software - despite the fact we had to reformat the machine and install 64bit OS, as the operating system we had (Windows 10) is not compatible with more than 4 or 5GB on the 34 or 86bit operating system.

Barbecue Collection Spice Drops - £15 - www.holylama.co.uk

4 out of 5

Spice Drops

Winner of the World food innovation award 2015 winner for best new ingredient - Spice Drops’ new Barbecue Collection is set to transform your kitchen.

Doing away with bulky bottles and bland flavours, these handy spices come in compact bottles with a pipette for distribution.

Marinade meat in paprika, grill the corn cobs with a hint of cumin seed, or create a delicious salad dressing, all with just a few drops of the four miniature flavours - including tikka masala, paprika, garlic and red chilli.

Each drop is packed full of mind-blowing flavour - I do not recommend squirting a few drops into your mouth to test the flavour like I did!

All of the spices are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and both myself and my partner found that each bottle worked perfectly with meat, meat substitutes and vegetables alike.

The collection also comes with a handy recipe book packed full of meal ideas and instructions for use, for people like me who are not a dab hand at cooking.

Handy, compact and filled to the brim with flavour - Spice Drops’ Barbecue Collection will transform your meal times.

Black Tower Fruity White - £5.35 - www.black-tower.co.uk

4 out of 5

Black Tower

Perfect to pair with your Christmas pud or cake - the Black Tower Fruity White wine is a cheap and cheerful addition to your dinners.

Wonderfully smooth and easy to drink - the wine has notes of lime, pineapple and mango which makes it very fresh and sweet.

The unique flavours coupled with ripe grapes also makes it a great fresh summer wine, as well as enjoyed with sweet Christmas treats.

We had this wine as an after-dessert wine after chilling, which worked wonderfully with a couple of mince pies on a cold night.

My partner found it a little bit too sweet for his tastes and would not recommend the wine as a drink to quench your thirst or with a flavoursome meal - although I loved the strong, sweet notes and found them a welcome addition to a meal.

Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968, and it’s easy to see why with a low price tag that doesn’t compensate for quality.

Great for those with a sweet tooth - the Black Tower Fruity White wine won’t break the bank for your Christmas dinner, or compromise quality.

3Doodler Create - £99 - www.the3doodler.com

6 out of 5

3Doodler

I am going to go out of the box and mark this gift as a 6 out of 5 - simply because, it is absolutely out of this world.

I would go as far as saying that this is the best Christmas gift you will buy this year - the world’s first 3D printing pen, that can create objects before your very eyes.

Available in six different colours with three different types of materials to create, the 3Doodler Create is the brands most popular pen - accompanied by the 3Doodler Start for little ones and the 3Doodler Pro for professionals.

The 3Doodler Create comes complete with the pen itself and a power adaptor, as well as an easy to read quick start guide and manual to get your started.

The set comes with plastic strands and tools for cleaning, nozzle removal and temperature adjustment so that you have everything you need to get creating - and you can literally create anything.

Storage boxes, phone cases, model cars - nothing is off limits with this innovative product. There is something so exciting and amazing about watching one of your doodles come to life in front of your very eyes, which makes this the perfect gift for literally anyone.

All of this for £99, a hefty price tag, but for such amazing possibilities I think this product is worth every single penny.

Easy to use with limitless possibilities - the 3Doodler Create is set to be the absolute must-have gift this Christmas.

Skin Doctors Beelift - £29.24 - skindoctors.co.uk

4 out of 5

Beelift

A great gift for those worried about aging - Skin Doctors Beelift is a luxurious cream with an interesting blend that promises results.

The paraben free cream boasts a complex mix of bee venom and natural manuka honey to create a unique anti-wrinkle treatment that will leave you feeling fresh.

I gifted this cream for my mom to try - who also suffers with sensitive skin which leaves many creams out of bounds for her.

She noted that this cream left her face feeling fresh, smooth and plump after only days of use - though its anti-aging effects did take a little longer to notice.

Though she spotted no drastic changes, she did report that the cream gifted her a youthful glow and did make her (few, I must say) wrinkles appear less severe.

Most notably, she praised the sweet and fresh aroma of the cream that many allergen-free alternatives seem to lack - opting for a more bland and off-putting scent.

It does exactly what it says on the tin so to speak - despite a hefty price tag, Skin Doctors Beelift promises results.

Jacinta Bootie - £9 with discount, £36 VIP and £54 regular - www.justfab.co.uk

4 out of 5

Jacinta boots

It is hard to find a pair of boots over winter that are warm, stylish, and suitable for all types of festive occasions that are thrown at you - from festive markets to office parties.

The Jacinta Booties from JustFab do all of these things - with a tiny price tag to boot.

The ankle boots come in a variety of different patterns and sizes which make them suitable for all, as well as being available in a variety of widths.

The boots also boast extra room across the footbed, ball of the foot and instep which makes them incredibly comfortable for prolonged wear.

The sole of the shoe is reasonably thick and also has good grip - which has proved very useful to myself when walking around town Christmas shopping.

A shoe that doesn’t sacrifice style for quality - the Jacinta Bootie is the perfect accessory for any occasion this Christmas period.

She-Wolves: The Women Who Ruled England Before Elizabeth by Helen Castor - £39.95 - www.foliosociety.com

5 out of 5

She Wolves

My mom is both a fan of reading and history - so a beautifully illustrated version of She-Wolves from The Folio Society proved to be the perfect gift.

She-Wolves: The Women Who Ruled England Before Elizabeth depicts the lives of four remarkable medieval women - Empress Matilda, Eleanor of Aquitaine, Queen Isabella, Margaret of Anjou.

It does so with a variety of beautiful illustrations including paintings and family trees so that you can keep up with who knows who and why.

The book itself is beautifully bound in striking red fabric and blue leather with silver foil writing emblazoned on the side.

The opulent creation is delivered in a thick, black card holder, that can keep the book safe from everyday wear-and-tear.

The perfect gift for any avid book lover - The Folio society consistently deliver a high-quality of products, and their illustrated version of She-Wolves: The Women Who Ruled England Before Elizabeth by Helen Castor is no different.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey - £31 - Waitrose and Morrisons

5 out of 5

Woodford Reserve

A smooth whiskey by a log fire is a staple of the festive season.

Produced by Woodford Reserve in Woodford County, Kentucky - the premium straight whiskey is hand-crafted in small batches.

Woodford Reserve uses traditional copper pot stills and is distilled three times according to the old tradition which leads to a rich taste and aroma.

The tipple is packed full of complex and rich flavours - boasting bold notes of wood, sweet fruits, crisp spices and a floral flourish.

The bourbon whiskey is complex in taste yet smooth and refreshing in nature, making it perfect straight over the rocks or in a traditional Old Fashioned.

Modestly priced and packed full of incredible flavour - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey is the perfect tipple this Christmas.

Ardell Runway Lashes - £4.99 - www.falseeyelashes.co.uk

2 out of 5

Ardell Runway Lashes

When getting dolled up for Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve bashes, for some women, false eyelashes are a must.

Ardell’s Runway Lashes that come in a variety of different glittering and glamourous styles promise to be perfect for anyone who desires wearable length and volume, without settling for a standard pair of lashes.

The first thing that I found off-putting about these lashes was the fact that glue was not included with them. With many other lash products glue is included, yet Ardell offer this glue separately at a cost.

I myself own a number of different eyelash glues, so this did not prove to be much of a problem - until I tried to wear the lashes.

No matter what glue I tried, the lashes would not stick to my eye lids. After trying a number of different glues and techniques, in the end I had to admit defeat and retire these lashes from my planned Christmas outfits.

Despite seemingly being made to high quality and looking opulent yet natural - I unfortunately have not yet been able to wear these lashes out to any Christmas festivities due to this sticking problem.

TastyBones Christmas Products - from £5.25 to £8.99 dependent on size and variety - Pets at Home and independent pet stores

6 out of 5

TastyBones

Absolutely perfect for the dog owner in your life!

The indestructible TastyBones have released a festive range of doggy treats that have had my own pooches and others’ I know barking for more.

We tested a variety of new flavours and sizes on a chihuahua X, a collie and a cocker spaniel who all love the average variety of products that Tastybones have on offer.

Bella the chihuahua X sampled the edible bones for small dogs in turkey and cranberry, and partridge. She loves them so much that she couldn’t leave them alone - ideal for when she wanted treats but had already consumed more than enough!

She also sampled the tough bone for small dogs in roast ham in which she has barely made a dent in within a month! A perfect testament to their durability.

Homer the collie and Barney the cocker spaniel sunk their teeth into the tough bones for large dogs in roast goose as well as turkey and cranberry.

Both of the dogs have been utterly inseparable with their TastyBones - which has caused some kerfuffles over who has which one!

They normally destroy every single one of their toys within minutes, yet these bones have stood the test of time and only contain a few teeth marks.

Durable and fun - TastyBones Christmas products are the perfect gift for your four-legged friend.

Black Is White Charcoal Toothpaste Set - £19.95 - Available from www.curaprox.co.uk, Professional Dentists & Larger Boots UK Stores - 4 out of 5

BlackIsWhite with toothbrush

Charcoal toothpastes have been the hot beauty product in 2016 for those after glistening white teeth without spending big money.

Curaprox has launched two new charcoal based toothpastes, Black is White and White is Black which effectively yet naturally strengthens and whitens teeth.

I sampled the Black Is White charcoal toothpaste over a period of three weeks, which came in a mint with citrus flavour that other charcoal toothpastes do not boast.

Unlike typical whitening toothpastes that contain abrasive particles and bleaching agents which erode the enamel; Black is White uses activated Carbon to gently adsorb and remove stain particles that discolour teeth, without wearing enamel away.

I found that it was effective in stain removal and I noticed a difference in the shade of my teeth after two weeks, and even more so within 3 weeks.

Despite rubbing charcoal over my teeth, it left my mouth feeling refreshed after every use - especially as the set contained a super soft toothbrush.

Effective and refreshing, the White is Black and Black is White charcoal toothpaste sets are a great gift for those wanting to try an obscure beauty trick in 2018.

Voldemort Wand - Hawkin’s Bazaar - £35 - www.hawkin.com

4.5 out of 5

Packaged in a stunning black box and sleeve with the words ‘Lord Voldemort, a recreation of the famous wand’ written on it, this gift is exciting before it has even been opened. It comes sealed in its own lined presentation box, as if it was delivered from Ollivanders wand shop.

Once the wand is revealed, the ornament/ toy is far heftier than I had anticipated - and bigger too; at 35cm long.

And the detail is incredible. It genuinely feels magic to hold - geeky, maybe; but true nonetheless.

The wand, which He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named owned back in the days he was known as Tom Riddle, is described in the books as being made from yew wood, with a phoenix feather core. And the light-coloured wood the wand is made from depicts this perfectly.

A stunning gift for movie and toys fans alike.

Apothic Dark red wine - £10 - Available nationwide

3.5 out of 5

Apothic Dark red wine

This red wine is packaged beautifully - and is stunning gift for any relatives or friends who like gothic-style items. The label itself is beautiful, with an ornate black design and a spooky, gothic font. Even the cork itself is black and decorated with silver vines.

Upon opening the bottle, the wine gives out woody and fruity scents.

The flavour of the wine itself, however, was a little disappointing; though this may have been down to the fact I was expecting something very rich, full-bodied and dry.

Instead, this is actually a rather light wine, with sweet, fruity flavours; almost reminiscent of port.

It is made from blending Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel and Petit Verdot.

This would be a lovely present for those who prefer a lighter, fruitier wine.

Yankee Candle - Christmas Magic - £23.99 (large) - www.yankeecandle.co.uk

3 out of 5

Yankee Candle Christmas range

This lovely red candle is ideal for Christmas time, blending scents of balsam, pine, birch and eucalyptus. When lit, it gives off a lovely, warming, comforting smell - though it is most powerful when first opened.

Other scents available in this range include The Perfect Tree, Crackling Woodfire and Spiced White Cocoa.

They’re lovely set of scents, but - no doubt due to personal preference - I do prefer the wax melts produced by Yankee Candle, which give off a far stronger scent and fill the room.

Monsoon Rose Gold Eau De Parfum - £35 for 100ml - uk.monsoon.co.uk

4 out of 5

Rose Gold Perfume

This lovely feminine perfume is ideal for women of all ages - and good value for money too, with a lasting fragrance which goes a fair way.

It boasts top notes of lemon and soft fruits, layered with rose, tuberose, neroli and cyclamen.

Base notes, meanwhile, consist of wood, vanilla, mosses, musk and balsamic amber.

Its mainly rose scent, which lasts on the skin four hours, is suitable for all occasions and age ranges, as it is simply floral and pleasant, without being too heavy, musky or sweet.

The perfume comes in a simply-designed white box with a gold band; very typical of the high-end, understated, unique style of Monsoon.

Olverum Bath Oil - £23.50 for 125ml (25 baths) or £36.95 for 200ml (40 baths) - www.olverum.com

4.5 out of 5

Olverum Bath Oil

This bath oil is admittedly pricey - but well worth the money, as it is not comparable to normal high street brands used for the same purpose.

The second this highly concentrated oil hits the hot water, a strong menthol, herby blast is emitted which fills the entire house.

Without being overpowering or tiresome, the fragrance remains present and pungent throughout bath time calming the mind and clearing the sinuses while the rest of the ingredients - Siberian Fir Needle, Exotic Verbena, Rosemary, Juniper, Lemon Peel, Lavender, Lavandin, Lime and Geranium relax muscles after a long day and rejuvenate the skin.

Though seemingly expensive at first glance, the oil goes a long way and its uniqueness makes it a wonderful present for all.

Green and Black’s Connoisseur Collection - £18 - www.greenandblacks.co.uk

4.5 out of 5

This huge boxset is made up of 12 unique bars of delicious Green and Black’s chocolate, with flavours including white chocolate, milk chocolate, butterscotch milk chocolate, ginger dark chocolate, almond milk chocolate and - my personal favourite sea salt milk chocolate, which tastes infinitely better than it sounds.

The box also comes with a tasting wheel, pairing the different chocolates with foods and drinks.

This is an excellent gift for the chocolate lover in your life - and an impressive one too, for just £18.

Glenfiddich Whisky Mincemeat Tarts - £4.60 - www.walkersshortbread.com

6 out of 5

These little tarts are so irresistibly delicious, I just had to give them extra marks.

Made from a super tasty Walkers Shortbread pastry and crust and juicy mincemeat with 12-year-old Glenfiddich Malt Whisky, these are outstanding mince pies - and among the best I’ve ever tasted. I’m not even a fan of whisky, but the added spirit made them rich and indulgent.

The succulent mince is made from an exquisite blend of sugar, apple, currants, sultanas and candied citrus peels, with the added tot of whisky.

Perfect for Christmas indulgence.

Walkers Shortbread Wobbly Rockin’ Robin Tin - £8.40 - www.walkersshortbread.com/uk

4.5 out of 5

This delightful tin of delicious, indulgent, buttery shortbread is absolutely lovely - and perfect for a Christmas present for those of all ages. It is especially great for children due to its entertaining, quirky robin design.

Filled with 36 exquisite pure butter shortbread stars, this is a superb gift.

Other festive offerings from Walkers include a Christmas Wreath Tin, Red and White Christmas Tree Tin and a Musical Tin.

Delicious!

Philips StyleTouch Pure Garment Steamer - £125 - www.amazon.co.uk

2 out of 5

Steamer

This steamer is light and easy to use, and is ready to use in just 60 seconds.

In the past I have used steamers which have been part of an iron - ideal for tackling wrinkly clothing efficiently, as it can be used on an item on a hanger, rather than having to fuss about with an ironing board.

This steamer, however, was largely useless for this purpose - and removed hardly any creases from a shirt I attempted to steam.

It does, however, get rid of smoke and other smells and helps kill up to 99 per cent of bacteria, so would be perhaps useful for baby garments and blankets and for removing smells from an item of clothing after a night out.

Not what I would have wanted from a steamer, however, and very disappointing for the price of £125.

ScoopFree® Original Self-Cleaning Litter Box - £134.99 - intl.petsafe.net

3 out of 5

Treat the cat lover in your life to the ultimate helper - a self-cleaning litter box!

This clever item rakes the box 20 minutes after it has been used - and places the collected waste into a separate compartment.

We initially feared our cat may get caught mid-flow, if you will, but the intelligent design means a sensor can tell when your feline is using the item.

This box also comes with a single bag of blue crystal litter which is super absorbent and reduces odours. The reduction of dust using this type of litter is remarkable.

The litter trays inserted into the device are, however, disposable.

One pack of replacement litter and a single tray costs £14.99, however, which is very pricey. Three replacement trays with blue crystal litter cost £40.99.

The litter trays are supposed to last up to 30 days, according to the website, but our fussy little feline refused to use her ‘dirty’ tray after just two weeks.

A superb idea - but a little more expensive than most would be willing to pay.

FroliCat® POUNCE™ Rotating Cat Teaser - £37.99 - intl.petsafe.net

4.5 out of 5

This excellent toy is ideal for the cat lover in your life; guaranteeing hours of amusement and a little while of peace from a lively cat.

It consists of a white disc, with three globe-like housings which hide a plastic, electronic yellow mouse figure. Your cat will be mesmerised and teased as the mouse zooms forwards and backwards around the disc’s circular path and darts in and out of the globes.

There are four speed settings, so should your cat get bored - or if it is too fast or slow - the setting can be altered. It’s unpredictable too, making for great fun.

It also turns off automatically after 10 minutes to save batteries.

Our little cat loves it so much, she even stares and meows at us to turn it on for her.

Just Fab Adina Boots - £74.95 - www.justfab.co.uk

3.5 out of 5

Adina boots

Envogue and ideal for the winter and spring weather, these over the knee boots are a lovely gift for any shoe lovers.

Their low heel, measuring 3ins, make them ideal for daytime or evening wear - and the embroidered flowers along the top add a beautifully unique element to the already very attractive footwear. This did, however, begin to unravel just days after I first began to wear them.

There is an option to order these boots in a ‘wide calf’, but I have particularly muscular calfs and easily fit into mine.

Due to the fact the boots are made from synthetic suede-looking materials, they are not weatherproof and are unlikely to last for a long time, due to general wear and tear.

A visually stunning pair of boots, but not great value for money considering the materials from which they are made.

By Kirsten Rawlins and Rebecca Stanley