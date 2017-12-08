Christmas 2018: Top gifts for men - tried and tested

There are plenty of gifts out there for the men in your life - from the totally useful to the utterly wacky.

Dogfight Mens Experten Green Fabric Chronograph Watch - £295 - www.watches2u.com

4 out of 5

Watch

This attractive range of men’s watches are vintage-style timekeepers, inspired by aviation during the Second World War. Each of the unique designs features dials and striking details, which really make them stand out from the rest. Admittedly, they are a little pricey, but they are truly perfect gifts for any men into aviation or vintage looks.

The Experten Green Fabric watch boasts a hardwearing khaki green bracelet strap, which is ideal for everyday daytime wear.

It has a 40mm steel watch head, meaning it is also the right size for daytime wear and not too large.

Features it boasts include chronographic sub-dials and a date function.

It is also 50m water resistant and comes with a two-year warranty.

A truly lovely watch and a unique gift ideal for a range of ages.

Living DNA Ancestry Test - £99 - www.livingdna.com

4.5 out of 5

Living DNA Ancestry Test

Ever wondered where your ancestry originates? I, for one, was very intrigued - and, given that I have olive skin, green eyes and mousy hair, expected results to show I was either of Mediterranean or Nordic origin; especially given that my family, though not practising, have always been Christian - as far back as we know, any way.

My results, however, were very surprising - and the complete opposite of what I had anticipated. And the outcome was such a good example of how no one truly knows exactly who they are.

Women carry only the x chromosome, so my DNA will show only where my motherline comes from; even so, the results were staggering. Males, meanwhile, can find out both father and motherlines.

According to the breakdown, my motherline consists of: 32 per cent Ashkenazi Jewish, 17 per cent Kurdish, 14 per cent Druze, 12 per cent Daghestan, 12 per cent Irish and 12 per cent Georgian. Other countries which make up my motherline include Iceland, Palestine, Netherlands, Armenia, France, Morocco, Germany, Yemen and Syria.

The Living DNA portal tells the genetic story of the motherline too - and gives details of the people who historically carried your genetic signature.

My haplogroup is thought to have originated around the end of the Ice Age and was likely born in West Asia.

The portal also shows a migration map, as well as a phylogenetic tree and a family ancestry map.

Super interesting - and an incredible gift for just about anyone!

Philips Beard Trimmer Series 7000 - from £80 - Amazon, Boots and other selected retailers

5 out of 5

Beard Trimmer 7000

There are only a couple of basic requirements of a beard trimmer.

1) You want your little hairs of yours trimmed efficiently and consistently and 2) you want a comfortable trim with no irritation.

Well the Philips Beard Trimmer Series 7000 ticks both of those boxes - and adds a couple of bonus features that you didn't even know you wanted.

'No more mess from cut hairs' is the trimmer's selling point and that's a very useful feature which rings true in reality, with only a smattering of tiny hairs left in the bathroom sink.

It's also quieter than any trimmer I've used, which is handy for those 7am trims.

It's cordless for an hour, is easy to clean and has 20 length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm.

For a mid-price range beard trimmer you won't find anything better than this.

Nextbase Dash Cam - £129.99 - www.nextbase.co.uk

4 out of 5

Nextbase Dash Cam

This dash cam has a frame rate option of 60 frames per second and records at 1080p high definition, making the recordings incredibly clear - even on a large domestic TV.

It captures sound incredibly well too; embarassingly so, for those with road rage. But this does mean every last moment of the incident you are trying to capture is recorded - to an unbelievably high standard.

Its slimline, lightweight design also makes it super easy to slip into a handbag or pocket - ideal for security precautions.

It does however seem to record at intervals, meaning sections of the journey are missed.

Of a night time, the vision becomes significantly less clear, but the lights on my car are also not particularly bright.

This clever little piece of kit also has a GPS receiver and G sensor to record locations.

It also has an inbuilt battery with up to 30 minutes of backup for use in emergency or accident situations.

The device supports SDHC and SDXC Micro SD cards up to 32GB too.

An excellent piece of kit, I only wish it was slightly better in the dark and perhaps had a slightly wider angle view.

Lavolio Marrons Glacés - £22.50 - www.lavolio.com

4 out of 5

Lavolio Marrons Glacés

This traditional confectionary from southern France and northern Italy are perfect for a unique gift for the sweet-toothed foodies in your life.

The recipe for them also dates back to the 16th century, making them an interesting and indulgent treat.

These nine giant caramelised chestnuts from Montemarano are super sweet and tasty, with a dense, sugary consistency.

They also make for a great dairy-free, natural alternative to fudge.

Bulldog Skincare Trio - £12 - Boots, Superdrug, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Mankind and Feel Unique

3.5 out of 5

Skincare trio set

This trio of skincare items includes face wash (150ml), shaving gel (175ml) and moisturiser (100ml).

The moisturiser is effective and lovely to use, but the fact is is perfumed may make it unsuitable for sensitive skin.

The face wash, meanwhile, was too heavy for medium to oily skin, leaving spots.

The shaving gel on the other hand, was light and went a long way. It worked well and gave a smooth shave.

A pretty good set - but perhaps not the best for sensitive or oily skins.

GTech ST20 Cordless Grass Trimmer - £99 - www.gtech.co.uk

4 out of 5

Gtech ST20 Cordless Grass Trimmer TV Advert

This grass trimmer was brilliant: quick to charge, easy to use and lightweight.

Once charged, this trimmer can be used to trim an entire medium-sized domestic garden with no issues whatsoever.

Handy lights on the trimmer show how much charge it has too in 25 per cent increments.

The trimmer’s motor has plenty of power too - though it does struggle through long, wet grass.

Excellent for ease of use and value for money.

Crucial memory upgrade - prices range from £14.39 to £3,658.79 (dependant on size) - uk.crucial.com

4 out of 5

Crucial memory

Memory upgrades are an ideal gift for the tech-lover in your life - particularly if they are into computer gaming.

Ranging from 1GB to 256GB, it is also great for being able to choose just how much you want to spend too.

Following installation, the difference was very noticeable in terms of smoother, faster startup, the ability to run multiple applications with ease and allowing smoother gameplay.

The hardware itself was easy to fit, as was the software - despite the fact we had to reformat the machine and install 64bit OS, as the operating system we had (Windows 10) is not compatible with more than 4 or 5GB on the 34 or 86bit operating system.

Gillette ProShield Chill Justice League gift set - £14.99 - www.superdrug.com

4.5 out of 5

Razor

This shaver is really excellent and glides over skin with ease and precision - even with the thickest of hair.

Despite multiple uses, the blades have retained their sharpness too, which can often be an issue even with the most expensive of razors.

It can even tackle a beard well, which is quite a feat.

The razor also has cooling technology, giving a refreshing sensation during the shave,

Excellent present for men of all ages.

Black Is White Charcoal Toothpaste Set - £19.95 - Available from www.curaprox.co.uk, Professional Dentists & Larger Boots UK Stores

4 out of 5

BlackIsWhite with toothbrush

Charcoal toothpastes have been the hot beauty product in 2016 for those after glistening white teeth without spending big money.

Curaprox has launched two new charcoal based toothpastes, Black is White and White is Black which effectively yet naturally strengthens and whitens teeth.

I sampled the Black Is White charcoal toothpaste over a period of three weeks, which came in a mint with citrus flavour that other charcoal toothpastes do not boast.

Unlike typical whitening toothpastes that contain abrasive particles and bleaching agents which erode the enamel; Black is White uses activated Carbon to gently adsorb and remove stain particles that discolour teeth, without wearing enamel away.

I found that it was effective in stain removal and I noticed a difference in the shade of my teeth after two weeks, and even more so within 3 weeks.

Despite rubbing charcoal over my teeth, it left my mouth feeling refreshed after every use - especially as the set contained a super soft toothbrush.

Effective and refreshing, the White is Black and Black is White charcoal toothpaste sets are a great gift for those wanting to try an obscure beauty trick in 2018.

Groove-e light up Action Earphones - £44.99 - www.groov-e.co.uk

3.5 out of 5

Groove-e light up Action Earphones

These lightweight, durable, bendy earphones are great for long periods of use, with an excellent long-lasting battery life.

Their attractive, light-up design is ideal for runners and dog walkers too, being great for use outside during dark evenings and they stay in place well.

The earphones themselves have a rubber coating, which does come off every time they are taken out, which can get a little annoying.

The sound quality, however, is fairly poor in comparison to other high-end wireless headphones. But they are cheaper than many of their equivalents.

Zippo leather credit card holder - £10 - www.zippo.co.uk

4.5 out of 5

Zippo wallet

This credit card holder is ideal for men who wear fitted jeans or trousers, as it takes up very little room in pockets.

It has three different card slots on one side, and a transparent pocket for ID or driving licenses on the other. There is also a small slot for cash in the centre, but the height does not allow for storage of more than a few notes.

The leather it is made from is a tasteful dark mocha in colour, making it ideal for all ages and occasions. It also has an attractive Zippo logo on the front and the soft leather makes it look and feel high-end, without the high price tag.

The card holder also comes in a gift box, which is lovely for presents.

Voldemort Wand - Hawkin’s Bazaar - £35 - www.hawkin.com

4.5 out of 5

Voldemort wand

Packaged in a stunning black box and sleeve with the words ‘Lord Voldemort, a recreation of the famous wand’ written on it, this gift is exciting before it has even been opened. It comes sealed in its own lined presentation box, as if it was delivered from Ollivanders wand shop.

Once the wand is revealed, the ornament/ toy is far heftier than I had anticipated - and bigger too; at 35cm long.

And the detail is incredible. It genuinely feels magic to hold - geeky, maybe; but true nonetheless.

The wand, which He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named owned back in the days he was known as Tom Riddle, is described in the books as being made from yew wood, with a phoenix feather core. And the light-coloured wood the wand is made from depicts this perfectly.

A stunning gift for movie and toys fans alike.

Apothic Dark red wine - £10 - Available nationwide

3.5 out of 5

Apothic Dark red wine

This red wine is packaged beautifully - and is stunning gift for any relatives or friends who like gothic-style items. The label itself is beautiful, with an ornate black design and a spooky, gothic font. Even the cork itself is black and decorated with silver vines.

Upon opening the bottle, the wine gives out woody and fruity scents.

The flavour of the wine itself, however, was a little disappointing; though this may have been down to the fact I was expecting something very rich, full-bodied and dry.

Instead, this is actually a rather light wine, with sweet, fruity flavours; almost reminiscent of port.

It is made from blending Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel and Petit Verdot.

This would be a lovely present for those who prefer a lighter, fruitier wine.

Yankee Candle - Christmas Magic - £23.99 (large) - www.yankeecandle.co.uk

3 out of 5

Yankee Candle - Christmas collection

This lovely red candle is ideal for Christmas time, blending scents of balsam, pine, birch and eucalyptus.

When lit, it gives off a lovely, warming, comforting smell - though it is most powerful when first opened.

Other scents available in this range include The Perfect Tree, Crackling Woodfire and Spiced White Cocoa.

They’re lovely set of scents, but - no doubt due to personal preference - I do prefer the wax melts produced by Yankee Candle, which give off a far stronger scent and fill the room.

Olverum Bath Oil - £23.50 for 125ml (25 baths) or £36.95 for 200ml (40 baths) - www.olverum.com

4.5 out of 5

Olverum Bath Oil

This bath oil is admittedly pricey - but well worth the money, as it is not comparable to normal high street brands used for the same purpose.

The second this highly concentrated oil hits the hot water, a strong menthol, herby blast is emitted which fills the entire house.

Without being overpowering or tiresome, the fragrance remains present and pungent throughout bath time calming the mind and clearing the sinuses while the rest of the ingredients - Siberian Fir Needle, Exotic Verbena, Rosemary, Juniper, Lemon Peel, Lavender, Lavandin, Lime and Geranium relax muscles after a long day and rejuvenate the skin.

Though seemingly expensive at first glance, the oil goes a long way and its uniqueness makes it a wonderful present for all.

Barbecue Collection Spice Drops - £15 - www.holylama.co.uk

4 out of 5

Spice Drops

Winner of the World food innovation award 2015 winner for best new ingredient - Spice Drops’ new Barbecue Collection is set to transform your kitchen.

Doing away with bulky bottles and bland flavours, these handy spices come in compact bottles with a pipette for distribution.

Marinade meat in paprika, grill the corn cobs with a hint of cumin seed, or create a delicious salad dressing, all with just a few drops of the four miniature flavours - including tikka masala, paprika, garlic and red chilli.

Each drop is packed full of mind-blowing flavour - I do not recommend squirting a few drops into your mouth to test the flavour like I did!

All of the spices are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and both myself and my partner found that each bottle worked perfectly with meat, meat substitutes and vegetables alike.

The collection also comes with a handy recipe book packed full of meal ideas and instructions for use, for people like me who are not a dab hand at cooking.

Handy, compact and filled to the brim with flavour - Spice Drops’ Barbecue Collection will transform your meal times.

Black Tower Fruity White - £5.35 - www.black-tower.co.uk

4 out of 5

Black Tower

Perfect to pair with your Christmas pud or cake - the Black Tower Fruity White wine is a cheap and cheerful addition to your dinners.

Wonderfully smooth and easy to drink - the wine has notes of lime, pineapple and mango which makes it very fresh and sweet.

The unique flavours coupled with ripe grapes also makes it a great fresh summer wine, as well as enjoyed with sweet Christmas treats.

We had this wine as an after-dessert wine after chilling, which worked wonderfully with a couple of mince pies on a cold night.

My partner found it a little bit too sweet for his tastes and would not recommend the wine as a drink to quench your thirst or with a flavoursome meal - although I loved the strong, sweet notes and found them a welcome addition to a meal.

Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968, and it’s easy to see why with a low price tag that doesn’t compensate for quality.

Great for those with a sweet tooth - the Black Tower Fruity White wine won’t break the bank for your Christmas dinner, or compromise quality.

3Doodler Create - £99 - www.the3doodler.com

6 out of 5

3Doodler

I am going to go out of the box and mark this gift as a 6 out of 5 - simply because, it is absolutely out of this world.

I would go as far as saying that this is the best Christmas gift you will buy this year - the world’s first 3D printing pen, that can create objects before your very eyes.

Available in six different colours with three different types of materials to create, the 3Doodler Create is the brands most popular pen - accompanied by the 3Doodler Start for little ones and the 3Doodler Pro for professionals.

The 3Doodler Create comes complete with the pen itself and a power adaptor, as well as an easy to read quick start guide and manual to get your started.

The set comes with plastic strands and tools for cleaning, nozzle removal and temperature adjustment so that you have everything you need to get creating - and you can literally create anything.

Storage boxes, phone cases, model cars - nothing is off limits with this innovative product. There is something so exciting and amazing about watching one of your doodles come to life in front of your very eyes, which makes this the perfect gift for literally anyone.

All of this for £99, a hefty price tag, but for such amazing possibilities I think this product is worth every single penny.

Easy to use with limitless possibilities - the 3Doodler Create is set to be the absolute must-have gift this Christmas.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey - £31 - Waitrose and Morrisons

5 out of 5

Woodford Reserve

A smooth whiskey by a log fire is a staple of the festive season.

Produced by Woodford Reserve in Woodford County, Kentucky - the premium straight whiskey is hand-crafted in small batches.

Woodford Reserve uses traditional copper pot stills and is distilled three times according to the old tradition which leads to a rich taste and aroma.

The tipple is packed full of complex and rich flavours - boasting bold notes of wood, sweet fruits, crisp spices and a floral flourish.

The bourbon whiskey is complex in taste yet smooth and refreshing in nature, making it perfect straight over the rocks or in a traditional Old Fashioned.

Modestly priced and packed full of incredible flavour - Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey is the perfect tipple this Christmas.

Green and Black’s Connoisseur Collection - £18 - www.greenandblacks.co.uk

4.5 out of 5

Green & Blacks

This huge boxset is made up of 12 unique bars of delicious Green and Black’s chocolate, with flavours including white chocolate, milk chocolate, butterscotch milk chocolate, ginger dark chocolate, almond milk chocolate and - my personal favourite sea salt milk chocolate, which tastes infinitely better than it sounds.

The box also comes with a tasting wheel, pairing the different chocolates with foods and drinks.

This is an excellent gift for the chocolate lover in your life - and an impressive one too, for just £18.

Glenfiddich Whisky Mincemeat Tarts - £4.60 - www.walkersshortbread.com

6 out of 5

Glenfidditch

These little tarts are so irresistibly delicious, I just had to give them extra marks.

Made from a super tasty Walkers Shortbread pastry and crust and juicy mincemeat with 12-year-old Glenfiddich Malt Whisky, these are outstanding mince pies - and among the best I’ve ever tasted. I’m not even a fan of whisky, but the added spirit made them rich and indulgent.

The succulent mince is made from an exquisite blend of sugar, apple, currants, sultanas and candied citrus peels, with the added tot of whisky.

Perfect for Christmas indulgence.

Walkers Shortbread Wobbly Rockin’ Robin Tin - £8.40 - www.walkersshortbread.com

4.5 out of 5

Rockin' Robin

This delightful tin of delicious, indulgent, buttery shortbread is absolutely lovely - and perfect for a Christmas present for those of all ages. It is especially great for children due to its entertaining, quirky robin design.

Filled with 36 exquisite pure butter shortbread stars, this is a superb gift.

Other festive offerings from Walkers include a Christmas Wreath Tin, Red and White Christmas Tree Tin and a Musical Tin.

Delicious!

Philips StyleTouch Pure Garment Steamer - £125 - www.amazon.co.uk

2 out of 5

Steamer

This steamer is light and easy to use, and is ready to use in just 60 seconds.

In the past I have used steamers which have been part of an iron - ideal for tackling wrinkly clothing efficiently, as it can be used on an item on a hanger, rather than having to fuss about with an ironing board.

This steamer, however, was largely useless for this purpose - and removed hardly any creases from a shirt I attempted to steam.

It does, however, get rid of smoke and other smells and helps kill up to 99 per cent of bacteria, so would be perhaps useful for baby garments and blankets and for removing smells from an item of clothing after a night out.

Not what I would have wanted from a steamer, however, and very disappointing for the price of £125.

ScoopFree® Original Self-Cleaning Litter Box - £134.99 - intl.petsafe.net

3 out of 5

Litter tray

Treat the cat lover in your life to the ultimate helper - a self-cleaning litter box!

This clever item rakes the box 20 minutes after it has been used - and places the collected waste into a separate compartment.

We initially feared our cat may get caught mid-flow, if you will, but the intelligent design means a sensor can tell when your feline is using the item.

This box also comes with a single bag of blue crystal litter which is super absorbent and reduces odours. The reduction of dust using this type of litter is remarkable.

The litter trays inserted into the device are, however, disposable.

One pack of replacement litter and a single tray costs £14.99, however, which is very pricey. Three replacement trays with blue crystal litter cost £40.99.

The litter trays are supposed to last up to 30 days, according to the website, but our fussy little feline refused to use her ‘dirty’ tray after just two weeks.

A superb idea - but a little more expensive than most would be willing to pay.

FroliCat® POUNCE™ Rotating Cat Teaser - £37.99 - intl.petsafe.net

4.5 out of 5

Pounce product

This excellent toy is ideal for the cat lover in your life; guaranteeing hours of amusement and a little while of peace from a lively cat.

It consists of a white disc, with three globe-like housings which hide a plastic, electronic yellow mouse figure. Your cat will be mesmerised and teased as the mouse zooms forwards and backwards around the disc’s circular path and darts in and out of the globes.

There are four speed settings, so should your cat get bored - or if it is too fast or slow - the setting can be altered. It’s unpredictable too, making for great fun.

It also turns off automatically after 10 minutes to save batteries.

Our little cat loves it so much, she even stares and meows at us to turn it on for her.

TastyBones Christmas Products - from £5.25 to £8.99 dependent on size and variety - Pets at Home and independent pet stores

6 out of 5

TastyBones

Absolutely perfect for the dog owner in your life!

The indestructible TastyBones have released a festive range of doggy treats that have had my own pooches and others’ I know barking for more.

We tested a variety of new flavours and sizes on a chihuahua X, a collie and a cocker spaniel who all love the average variety of products that Tastybones have on offer.

Bella the chihuahua X sampled the edible bones for small dogs in turkey and cranberry, and partridge. She loves them so much that she couldn’t leave them alone - ideal for when she wanted treats but had already consumed more than enough!

She also sampled the tough bone for small dogs in roast ham in which she has barely made a dent in within a month! A perfect testament to their durability.

Homer the collie and Barney the cocker spaniel sunk their teeth into the tough bones for large dogs in roast goose as well as turkey and cranberry.

Both of the dogs have been utterly inseparable with their TastyBones - which has caused some kerfuffles over who has which one!

They normally destroy every single one of their toys within minutes, yet these bones have stood the test of time and only contain a few teeth marks.

Durable and fun - TastyBones Christmas products are the perfect gift for your four-legged friend.

By Kirsten Rawlins and Rebecca Stanley