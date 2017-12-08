Birmingham Coffee Festival set to return next year

The festival is set to return to Digbeth's Custard Factory from June 8 to 10.

These three days - including a Friday trade day - will bring together the top 40 independent coffee shops and coffee culture experiences from the local area and beyond.

You can sample speciality coffee and food from all around the world as well as perusing a number of stalls.

Birmingham Coffee Festival

The 2018 chosen charity work is found at the The Black Country Kitchen - a volunteer based organisation that helps provide a hot meal every week for the homeless and those in need.

All of the live music acts playing the festival will be ‘busking’ and 100% of the money raised by them will go straight to the charity.

For more information and tickets, click here.