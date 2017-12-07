Strictly Come Dancing stars heading to Birmingham

Two finalists from the 2016 series, including the champion, will take to the stage at separate venues on Tuesday, December 19.

At Symphony Hall, Strictly Come Dancing 2016 Winner Ore Oduba will join the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to host their annual Christmas choral concerts for three-nights-only.

Birmingham Hippodrome's pantomime Cinderella begins on the same day - and features finalist Danny Mac as Prince Charming, along with soul-diva Beverley Knight, Birmingham panto-favourite Matt Slack, pop and television star Suzanne Shaw, comedy duo The Grumbleweeds, and the most faaaaabulous Ugly Sisters in show business, Ceri Dupree and Phil Randall.

Danny Mac, who reached the final in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “It’s great to be back in Birmingham for a few weeks, following my visit to the city last month in Sunset Boulevard.

"Cinderella is a brilliant pantomime and we have a fantastic cast, so I am sure that it’s going to be a really enjoyable show for everyone that comes to watch.”

In the new year Birmingham's Symphony Hall boasts live performances from Anton du Beke, who partnered Ruth Langsford this year, and Erin Boag; Brendan Cole, who clashed with head-judge Shirley Ballas over her criticism of his Top Gun Tango with partner, Charlotte Hawkins; Aljaž Škorjanec, who partners Gemma Atkinson; Janette Manrara, who left the show this season with dance partner Aston Merrygold, after a dance-off with The Saturdays’ Mollie and AJ; Kevin from Grimsby, a nickname awarded to him by the legendary Sir Bruce Forsyth; and Karen Clifton, who partnered Simon Rimmer.

Anton Du Beke, who has been bringing his show to Symphony Hall since 2009, said: “There are few venues that make your jaw drop when you enter them.

"Symphony Hall is certainly one and the chance to play there again is incredible.

"Any performer is lucky to do what they do but to perform in a venue like Symphony Hall is one of the best experiences one can have.”

On and off-screen Strictly couple, James and Ola will appear at the New Alexandra Theatre for one night only on Monday, March 5.

James & Ola: Uncensored brings their true love story and world championship dance journey together in one incredible dance show.

Packed full of high-energy dance routines and steamy scenes, this show promises to leave Strictly fans wanting more!

On announcing their UK tour, James and Ola said: “It’s great to be able to do our own tour, our way, and to offer something totally different to any other dance show.

"We want to perform a sexy, edgy interpretation of our life story, whilst still having all the sparkle and fun people expect from us – and the best part is that we get to dance together again, we cannot wait.”

Giovanni Pernice will be joined by seven world class professionals at the Crescent Theatre on Saturday, April 14 - with choreography by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison.

Giovanni, who has been a professional dancer on the BBC TV series since 2015, said: "I love coming to Birmingham with the live tour, and now I am really excited to bring my own tour 'Born To Win’ to The Crescent Theatre next April."