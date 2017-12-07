Stars of Nashville to bring farewell UK tour to Birmingham

The tour features cast members Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, the tour will include songs from the series as well as artists’ original material.

The show follows the lives and tragedies of rising and fading country music stars in Nashville, TN. The series premiered on ABC, on October 10, 2012, and had more than 8.93 million viewers.

On November 17, 2017, it was announced that the sixth season would be the show's final season

Steve Buchanana, president of Opry Entertainment says: “The cast of ‘Nashville’ have become tremendous ambassadors and representatives of a city that they now love. They carry with them the spirit of the city and its music.

“The 2018 UK Tour will be bittersweet for our cast of amazing actors, singers and songwriters as they share the stage together for one last farewell to the fans.”

Nashville Farewell UK Tour will come to Birmingham's Genting Arena on April 14, 2018.

