Former-Stray Cats star Slim Jim Phantom to support The Damned in Wolverhampton show

Phantom currently plays in the band Kat Men with Imelda May guitarist Darrel Higham - but will play this show with long-term friends from The Pretenders James Walbourne and Nick Wilkinson.

This year Jim released his autobiography entitled A Stray Cat Struts – My Life As A Rockabilly Rebel, published by St Martin’s Press.

A veteran of the London and LA music scenes, Slim Jim recounts in his memoir not just the Stray Cats' rise, but a different type of life spent in the upper echelon of rock-and-roll stardom.

He talks about his ten year marriage to actress Britt Ekland, his move down the Hollywood Hills to Sunset Strip, where his son was raised and his own world-famous rock-and-roll bar Cat Club.

Slim Jim has continued to work with many legendary musicians including Sex Pistol Glen Matlock and long time David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick.

He’s also partnered with British guitar ace Darrel Higham under the band name Katmen; the pair released a critically acclaimed rockabilly record on Decca records, toured extensively and appeared on TV show Later … with Jools Holland.

Slim Jim Phantom will support The Damned at Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 1, 2018.

