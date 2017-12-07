Menu

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour heading to Midlands and Shropshire

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2018, bringing an action-packed programme of films to venues across the Midlands and Shropshire

Larry Shiu, Cascade Mountain, Banff National Park

This event showcases a selection of short adventure films, featuring today’s up-and-coming adventurers on journeys in the most remote corners of the globe.

Tour Director Nell Teasdale says: “This is the first time we’ve topped 100 shows in the UK and Ireland, which is really exciting!

“UK and Irish audiences have a huge passion for adventure, so we’re delighted to be able to share these amazing films and their intrepid characters with wider audiences and even more venues.

“We guarantee the tour will inspire viewers to start planning their own outdoor adventures too!”

Banff Mountain Film Festival - 2018 UK & Ireland Tour Trailer

The tour’s films are chosen from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival, which takes place every year in the Canadian Rockies.

Films on offer include the likes of The Frozen Road, Into Twin Galaxies - A Greenland Epic and Dreamwalkers - The Faroes Project.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on February 7 and March 9, Birmingham's Town Hall on March 3 and Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on March 8, 2018.

For more information and listings, click here

Entertainment Birmingham entertainment Staffordshire entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_native

Entertainment journalist for Native Monster, Express & Star & Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@nativemonster.co.uk

