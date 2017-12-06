Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Genting Arena, Birmingham - review with pictures

Performing at Birmingham's Genting Arena last night (Tues) to a packed out audience, the show gave us a little of what we expected and a whole lot more.

The pair made quite the comic duo as Alfie flitted about the stage, with Michael doing his best to keep him in check. It was fitting then that the pair performed Morecambe & Wise track, Bring Me Sunshine.

Dancing as well as singing to the backdrop of an impressive orchestral crew brought the show to life as if it itself was on the West End.

Songs from Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, The Lion King and of course Ball's classics Hairspray and Les Miserables gave the performance real variety and 'umph'.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Photo by: Andy Shaw

Boe's performance of country and western tunes accompanied by his playing of the acoustic guitar again highlighted the talent of these performers who topped the charts with their 2016 album.

Now their latest release, entitled Together Again is expected to do even better.

The standing ovations throughout the night for the pair were proof enough of their continued popularity, with many wiping away a tear as well as clapping in adoration.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Photo by: Andy Shaw

The tour is due to continue throughout December with the next show in Manchester on Thursday and Leeds on Friday.

For more information on the show, visit www.michaelball.co.uk.