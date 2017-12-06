Dirty Thrills forced to cancel Brum show

The blues rockers, with ties to Wiltshire and London, were due to play at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on Tuesday with support provided by Birmingham's recent The Ticket Unsigned page stars Blue Nation.

A short statement put out by Dirty Thrills' social media read: "Sadly due to a family bereavement, we will be postponing next weeks UK headline shows! Please accept our sincerest apologies! Stay tuned."

The gigs will be rescheduled for early 2018, with both Dirty Thrills and Blue Nation keen to let fans know tickets bought for next week will still be valid for the rearranged dates.

A statement on Blue Nation's Twitter read: "Hi all, sadly due to a family bereavement within the @DirtyThrills camp, the gigs next week have been postponed and will be rearranged for early 2018. Original tickets will remain valid. Please join us in sending all the love to the lads in the Dirty Thrills and the families. "

And frontman Neil Murdoch added: "I'm so sad for the lads in Dirty Thrills. We're looking at all options."

He also said the band were looking at arranging a gig for December 23, with more details to follow.

For updates on the rescheduled gigs see either @DirtyThrills or @bluenationmusic on Twitter.