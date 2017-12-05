To Kill A King announce Brum show

Their third record will be released on January 12, with the live tour stopping off at new Birmingham venue Mama Roux's on January 20.

“The Spiritual Dark Age is the last three years of my life painstakingly distilled into 40 minutes of music,” says frontman Ralph Pelleymounter. “It has ballads for my single friends watching everyone else gradually pair off, and deities and fables getting drunk in bars.

"It has moments of anger and disgust at characters like Peter Popoff and their parasitic feeding of the most vulnerable people, and it has folk songs about two gods who’d rather burn down the world than admit they still love each other."

For tickets to the Mama Roux's gig, priced at £11, visit www.seetickets.com/event/to-kill-a-king/mama-roux-s/1139860