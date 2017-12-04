WIN: Tickets to Tres Tres Cabaret in Stafford

Stafford's first and only burlesque and variety show - the audience will take their seat in the secluded intimacy of the MET studio before sampling the delights the show has to offer.

The show will features the likes of Pinky Deville, Kiki Lovechild, Natalia Kalashnikov, The Flaming Feathers, Talulah Blue and Stage Door Johnny.

Teaming up with Stafford Gatehouse, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to Tres Tres Cabaret at Stafford Gatehouse on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details

The one winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Tres Tres Cabaret at Stafford Gatehouse on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.