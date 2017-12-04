The Nutcracker comes to the cinema

The opening night of the performance will be on the big screen at a variety of cinemas tomorrow with families given the chance to share in the festive magic.

Cinemas showing it include The Lighthouse in Wolverhampton, Odeon, Merry Hill, Dudley, Showcase at Castlegate, Dudley, Showcase, Walsall and the Lighthouse Cinema in Walsall among others.

The running time is two hours 35 minutes with an interval included.

The story follows the young Clara as she creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favourite present - a Nutcracker doll.

But the mysterious magician Drosselmeyer is waiting to sweep her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the Mouse King, the Nutcracker and Clara travel through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy treats them to a wonderful display of dances to Tchaikovsky’s legendary score.