'Unwell' Gazza cancels Bewdley gig but is spotted in Bournemouth

The former England ace was due to make an appearance for An Audience With Gazza at the Mercure Hotel.

But the event was cancelled after it was deemed the star was unwell - with Mercure confirming he was 'too sick to travel'.

The event was due to start hours after a fan allegedly spotted Gascoigne out in Bournemouth.

A Facebook post written just after 10am on Friday - the morning of the scheduled event - read: "I am hedge cutting in Bournemouth today and just met a legend, Paul Gascoigne."

Mercure Hotel informed customers that the star was 'unwell' and 'too sick to travel'.

Gazza arrives at Dudley Magistrates Court, where he admitted making a racist joke

Gascoigne, now aged 50, was originally due to appear at the Mercure Hotel on November 24, in an event which sold out in July.

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration, with one Twitter user writing to Gascoigne: 'Too ill to meet the fans who paid to meet you on Friday, Get papped with the new girlfriend on Monday, Too ill to meet fans for the 2nd time today, Disgusted.'

Gascoigne was in court in the Midlands last year, when he admitted making a racist comment at a similar show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall in 2015.

The remark, which Gascoigne claimed was a joke, saw the former midfielder fined £1,000 and forced to pay another £1,000 in compensation to the security guard he abused.