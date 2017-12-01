WIN: Tickets to Peter Pan at Arena Birmingham

Starring Bradley Walsh as Mr Smee, Martin Kemp as Captain Hook, and Matt Knight as Peter Pan, J.M Barrie’s original story and characters are brought to life by a cast of over 100 performers, including a thrilling team of BMX riders, stuntmen, trapeze artists and even a 7m-long animatronic crocodile.

Performed across three stages, you’ll never be far from the action with a giant 60-foot-wide LED screen, computer graphic imagery and even a life-size Jolly Roger sailing through the Arena in front of a 10,000-gallon water wall.

Teaming up with Arens Birmingham, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three family tickets to Peter Pan on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details

The three winners of this competition will be entitled to one of three family tickets to Peter Pan on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Family tickets allow up to four people. Thus can be any combination of adults and children, as long as there is one adult 18 or over with the party.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 5pm, Sunday, December 17, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first three correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.