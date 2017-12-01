WIN: A magical family day out at Cadbury World’s Christmas Celebration Weekends

This year’s festive offering at the Bournville-based attraction includes an enchanting new pantomime adventure following the quest of Aladdin, a live stage show with Santa himself and plenty of Christmas decoration and cheer throughout the attraction.

Explore Cadbury World’s chocolatey zones with the chance to watch the chocolatiers work their magic in the Chocolate Making zone, take an exciting ride on the 4D cinema and uncover a world of digital chocolate delights in Purple Planet.

Cadbury World

Visitors can also head to The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop for a wide selection of festive favourites and tasty treats.

Teaming up with Cadbury World, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of two family tickets to Cadbury World’s Christmas Celebration Weekends on a date of their choosing from Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 10 2017; Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17, 2017; and Saturday, December 21 to Sunday, December 23, 2017.

Cadbury World

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to Cadbury World’s Christmas Celebration Weekends on a date of their choosing from Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 10 2017; Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17, 2017; and Saturday, December 21 to Sunday, December 23, 2017.

Tickets cover two adults and two children for one date.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Thursday, December 7, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

Winners will be notified within 7 days of the closing date.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Tickets must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0844 880 7667 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your telephone company’s access charge) and quoting your unique booking number.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.

The winner will have seven days following initial contact to claim the prize. Your complimentary passes will be posted to you by Cadbury World.

If for any reason any aspect of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion, or invalidate any affected entries.

The Promoter will only use the personal details supplied for promotional purposes and for no other purpose, unless we have your consent. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential and in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998. Click here [https://www.cadbury.co.uk/privacy] for the Promoter’s Privacy Policy. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described here. You can withdraw your consent at any time, but will no longer be able to participate.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.