The Charlatans at Wolverhampton Civic: Make a night of it with drinks, food and accommodation

MEAL TICKET

Just Lookin' for a great bit of grub ahead of the gig?

Indulge in an Italian at Rosso e Nero in Darlington Street.

The city centre restaurant offers a wide variety of starters, including avocado and prawns; melon and Parma ham with a limoncello dressing; garlic and chilli prawns; calamari; antipasto; bruschetta and more. They also serve a huge range of pasta and risotto dishes as starters or mains. These include lasagne, carbonara, seafood linguine, ravioli and penne meals.

'Meat' mains, meanwhile, include veal escalope, rack of lamb, chicken breasts meals and beef fillet. If you fancy fish, the eatery also serves seabass, swordfish and salmon meals.

They serve evening meals from 5.30 till 10.30pm.

BAR STAR

Fancy a drink ahead of the show? Just a stone's throw from the Civic is The Dog and Doublet in North Street, serving local cask ales, cider and wine, as well as a range of spirits.

Advertising

Guests also have the Opportunity to bring their own food too - and the pub will provide cutlery and plates.

Friday evenings also see club nights hosted at the pub, with DJs.

Ideal for this time of year, the watering hole also boats two working log burners.

Other bars around the city centre include The Giffard Arms, Slaters, The Lychgate Tavern, Posada and The Goose.

Advertising

If you're planning to go out afterwards, there are also a number of clubs: Planet plays a variety of rock and metal, while Popworld plays 90s anthems. Other clubs and club nights include Yates, The Grain Store, The Bohemian and Outback.

GOOD NIGHT

SLUMBER SPLURGE

If you don't want to Come Home Baby, indulge in a top notch stay at Tettenhall's The Mount Hotel.

Little more than a 10-minute drive from the Civic Hall, this hotel offers a range of rooms - from standard rooms, to executive rooms, superior deluxes, junior suites and serviced apartments.

Guests at the hotel are also able to book a range of packages to make their stays extra special.

The Mount also has a restaurant, which boasts two AA Rosettes. There is also an extensive bar menu and afternoon tea is served daily.

CHEAP SLEEP

Less than a 15-minute walk and little more than a five-minute drive away from the venue is the Premier Inn in Broad Gauge Way - ideal for somewhere reasonable to stay on the Night Time.

Awarded a Certificate Of Excellence by TripAdvisor in 2017, this hotel offers air conditioned rooms, a restaurant and free wifi.

Guests can park onsite, but must pay for parking. It is, however, only £1 for 24 hours according to the hotel's website.

ON THE MOVE

PARK UP

Red Lion Street, Mitre Fold and North Street will be closed to all traffic when events are taking place in the Civic or Wulfrun Hall. This means that the Civic Centre car park will not be accessible via North Street. The route into the Civic Centre car park is now exclusively through Wulfruna Street, meaning that drivers will need to turn off the ring road onto Stafford Street then turn right into Wulfruna Street. If using a sat nav, enter post code WV1 1LY.

RAILY EASY

Little more than a 10-minute walk from the venue is Wolverhampton Rail Station.

The bus station is also a short distance away.