Phil Collins, Gorillaz, Status Quo and more: What's on this weekend

FRIDAY

Steps and Vengaboys - Arena Birmingham

Steps

Nineties pop fans are in for a treat, as Steps and Vengaboys are set to play Birmingham.

Dance-pop act Steps, which formed back in 1997, will play Birmingham as part of their Party On The Dancefloor tour.

Steps talk ahead of Birmingham show

They are best known for hits 5,6,7,8; their cover of Tragedy and Last Thing On My Mind.

Dutch dance group Vengaboys is best known for hits Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom; We Like To Party and We’re Going To Ibiza.

Tickets cost £37.36.

Tickets cost £37.36.

Stick To Your Guns - O2 Institute - Birmingham

Stick To Your Guns

Harcore punk outfit Stick To Your Guns will appear in Birmingham this weekend.

They will be joined by support acts Being As An Ocean and Silent Patent.

The quintet released their sixth studio album True View this year, as the follow-up to 2015's Disobedient. The release is their first since being signed to Pure Noise Records.

Tickets cost £17.25

Tickets cost £17.25

The Charlatans - Civic Hall - Wolverhampton

The Charlatans

Indie rock band The Charlatans are bringing their brand new show to Wolverhampton this Friday.

Formed in the West Midlands, the band recorded their early 1988 demos in Birmingham and Dudley.

In the UK, all of the band's twelve studio albums have charted in the Top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, three of them being number ones.

They have also achieved seventeen Top 30 singles and four Top 10 entries in the UK Singles Chart, including the hits The Only One I Know and One to Another.

Tickets cost £31.35

Tickets cost £31.35

Good Charlotte - O2 Academy - Birmingham

Good Charlotte

Punk rockers Good Charlotte are making their way to Birmingham's O2 Academy.

Formed in 1995 after brothers Joel and Benji Madden saw the Beastie Boys in concert, Good Charlotte have grown to become of the most popular modern punk bands.

The group released their self-titled debut album in 2000, but came to many people's attention hosting the MTV show All Things Rock. The Young & The Hopeless was released in 2002 with singles including Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, The Anthem and Girls and Boys.

Good Charlotte went on hiatus in 2011 before returning in 2015 and releasing their sixth studio album Youth Authority in 2016.

Tickets cost £30.75

Tickets cost £30.75

Grease - Grand Theatre - Wolverhampton

Grease

A wop ba-ba lu-bop and wop bam boom! Grease began at Wolverhampton Grand this week to audience's delight.

Casting includes The Wanted pop star Tom Parker, who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko, the winner of the BBC talent contest Danielle Hope as Sandy, and former EastEnder Louisa Lytton who plays Rizzo.

Read more:

The show runs until December 2.

Tickets cost between £14.50 and £59.

Tickets cost between £14.50 and £59.

Aladdin - Lichfield Garrick

Lichfield Garrick Aladdin Pantomime 2017/18 Trailer

After the success of Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin promises to be the most fun-filled family pantomime ever seen at the theatre.

CBeebies Cat Sandion will be playing the role of Jasmine in our festive offering Aladdin. Sam Rabone will return as Dame Widow Twankey and Ben Thornton as Wishee Washee after their stellar performances had audiences in stitches in last years sell out show, Sleeping Beauty.

Tickets cost between £16 and £23.50

Tickets cost between £16 and £23.50

SATURDAY

Gorillaz - Arena Birmingham

Gorillaz

British electronic hip hop icons Gorillaz will perform for fans this weekend in Birmingham.

The Essex-based 'virtual' band, created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, is best known for an array of songs including Feel Good Inc., Clint Eastwood and Dirty Harry.

The band consists of four animated members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs.

Tickets cost between £50.63 and £61.67.

Tickets cost between £50.63 and £61.67.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - O2 Institute - Birmingham

Frank Carter

Former Gallows frontman and punk rock maverick, Frank Carter is ready to embark on a UK tour with The Rattlesnakes.

As one of their most complete albums yet, fans can expect to hear material from Modern Ruin, as well as tracks from their debut album, Blossom.

The band will also be supported by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

Tickets cost £19.50

Tickets cost £19.50

Scouting For Girls - O2 Academy - Birmingham

Scouting For Girls

Hit pop rock band Scouting For Girls are heading to Birmingham this weekend.

The tour follows the release of their brand new best of's album, Ten Add Ten: The Very Best Of Scouting For Girls.

The album includes 10 of their greatest hits such as She's So Lovely, This Ain't A Love Song and Heartbeat followed by 10 new tracks including a Christmas song.

Tickets cost £25.30

Tickets cost £25.30

Hazel O Connor - Town Hall - Birmingham

Hazel O Connor

Award-winning singer, writer and actress Hazel O’Connor has announced a thirteen-date UK tour with the finale taking place at Town Hall.

Hazel became an overnight sensation after her BAFTA nominated portrayal of Kate in the 1980 smash hit film Breaking Glass. During this period, Hazel released three of her most successful albums; Breaking Glass, Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus, which produced a stream of top ten hits, including the iconic Will You, Eighth Day and D’Days.

Hazel is back with her full band and will be joined on stage by her brother Neil O’Connor for the first time in since their 2 week residency at Ronnie Scott’s back in 1984.

Tickets cost £28.

Tickets cost £28.

Paul Foot - Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Paul Foot

In his first show in two years, Paul Foot heads to Stafford Gatehouse Theatre.

In his new show 'Tis A Pity She's A Piglet, Professor Ketchup and his camembert piglet join forces as he tackles the big issues – terrorism, Ant & Dec and breakfast!

His most recent TV credits include BBC1's Would I Lie To You,BBC2's Never Mind The Buzzcocks, C4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats among many more.

Tickets cost £15

Tickets cost £15

Victorian Christmas Fayre - Parade Shopping Centre - Shrewsbury

Christmas fayre

The Parade Shopping Centre are hosting a Victorian Christmas Fayre - a weekend full of fun for everyone.

There will be a Reindeer funfair ride & Christmas Games, competitions, face painting, the Of One Accord choir, local crafted gifts, mulled wine, roast chestnuts and more.#

Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival are also putting on a Chocolate Workshop where children can decorate their own chocolate lollipop.

This event is free to attend and runs until December 3.

For more information, click here

SUNDAY

Status Quo - Civic Hall - Wolverhampton

Status Quo

Rock legends Status Quo are set to bring their brand new Plugged In - Live and Rockin! Tour to Wolverhampton this Sunday.

Francis Rossi and the band have faced retirement from live performances following the death of guitarist and vocalist Rick Parfitt - but the band have decided to keep the band's flag flying, to honour his memory.

The band were originally bringing the Aquostic tour to Wolverhampton, an acoustic tour that covered their greatest hits - but due to demands from the fans, the decision has been made to plug back in and the set has been turned electric.

Tickets cost £49.50

Tickets cost £49.50

Circus Of Horrors - Wulfrun Hall - Wolverhampton

Circus of Horrors

The legendary Circus Of Horrors is returning to Wolverhampton.

The show features an amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into a horror story, driven by original music and performed with a forked tongue; firmly in each cheek.

The Circus of Horrors have played this year's Download Festival, with performances across all three days wowing crowds.

The outfit started at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen, Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Ermine, Motley Crue, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters and many more.

Tickets cost £27.50.

Tickets cost £27.50.

Phil Collins - Genting Arena - Birmingham

Phil Collins

Genesis icon Phil Collins has added a Birmingham show to his ever-growing Not Dead Yet live tour.

Widely regarded as one of Britain's finest musicians, Phil Collins returned to live show circuit earlier this month, with shows in London, Liverpool Paris, Cologne, Dublin and now Birmingham.

Collins joined Genesis in 1970 as their drummer and became their lead singer in 1975.

He has released eight studio albums that have sold 33.5 million copies across the US and an estimated 150 million worldwide.

He is one of only two artists that have sold over 100 million records worldwide, the other being Paul McCartney.

Tickets cost £74.35

Tickets cost £74.35

Karnataka - Robin 2 - Bilston

Karnataka

Progressive rock band Karnataka are set to wow crowds at Bilston's Robin 2 this weekend.

Karnataka rose to the forefront of new, female fronted rock bands, following the release of five critically acclaimed albums.

The Gathering Light, recently won Best International Album at the World Web Awards in Italy.

Tickets cost £15 in advance and £16 on the door.

Tickets cost £15 in advance and £16 on the door.