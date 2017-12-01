Frank Bruno talks ahead of his appearance at Birmingham Town Hall: I would love to chat with ‘Arry again – you know what I mean?

Bruno had an illustrious boxing career with two high profile losses against Mike Tyson – but he won the World Championship against Oliver McCall in 1995.

Great Britain took to him as a character with a great big laugh and soon he was seen on every TV programme from Sooty to Wogan. In 2003 he was sectioned and similar incidents happened in 2012 and in 2014, when he went of his own accord to hospital to get help.

After poor treatment Frank decided to speak up on behalf of the silent masses who have either experienced mental health issues themselves either in person as a carer or someone close to them. Bruno’s best selling book, Let Me Frank, chronicled his story and during his theatre tour he will be talking about some of the stories in the book as well and some of the stories about his career. He will be joined on stage by comic comedian Jed Stone. We caught up with him . . .

What do you wear when you have five seconds to get ready?

My pants, I’m brave and proud.

Where you could spend the most time and money?

Harrods.

You last splashed out on what?

My Bentley.

The one thing in your wardrobe you will never get rid of?

My MBE suit.

What’s your best investment?

Investing my time into boxing.

If you could only wear one brand of clothes what would it be?

Matalan.

If you were to be stranded on an Island with a female, who would it be? (dead or alive) ?

Madonna.

The best party you have ever been to?

The after party of the fight between Lennox Lewis and Evader Holyfield in America.

If we could take you anywhere in the world where would it be?

Caribbean.

What is your earliest memory?

Going to the Chelsea match with my dad.

What sort of child were you?

Inquisitive and hungry for success.

When did you last feel happy?

I am happy most days but at my happiest when in the health club or gym my headphones on in my own little world.

When did you last cry and why?

Yesterday thinking of my kids and the future and how lucky I am.

What was your biggest achievement, apart from your boxing winning the World Championship?

Having my four children.

And your biggest disappointment apart from losing in boxing?

Not spending as much time with them as I would like to.

What would you like to be better at?

Reading and writing.

What are your best character traits?

My sense of humour.

And your worst?

Being very very messy and pretended I didn’t see it!

Who would you love to have a chat to if they were still living?

I would love my mum and dad, God rest their souls to be there, Harry Carpenter, Carmen my PA and Michael Jackson.

What’s your biggest fear?

Rats . . . human and animal!

How do you relax?

Going to Champneys and listening to music.

How easily do you fall in love?

No, not at all.

Your guilty pleasure?

Cakes.

Where would home be in your ideal world?

Land’s End.

Who would play you in a movie?

Will Smith.

Biggest bugbear?

Bitchy people and people that tried to mug me off and love a gossip.

As a child what did you want to be ?

A boxer.

Secret to a happy relationship?

Being faithful.

Your best quality?

I never judge people and will try to help anybody. I accept people as I find them.

And your worst?

That I never listen if I don’t like the first few words.

Most romantic thing you have done?

I don’t know what that word is. Ha ha!

Last meal on earth?

Rice and peas.

Acting or singing – which would you like to do if you had a chance to become a professional?

Acting, of course.

Biggest musical influence?

Bob Marley

Secret skill?

My Black & Decker. He He.

Essential gadget?

My mobile phone when I can find it.

What do you see when you look in the mirror?

The last mirror I looked in cracked! Ha.

On a day off we’d find you?

In the gym or Champneys.

Starstruck moment?

When I met Michael Jackson.

Career highlights?

Winning the world title.

Favourite tipple?

Jamaican punch.

Hangover cure?

I only ever had a hangover once when I was eight and I’ve never got drunk since.

Top of your bucket list?

To go on Richard Branson’s new rocket to the moon.

Dog or cat?

Dog.

Last film that made you cry?

The Colour Purple.

First record you bought?

Eddie Grant

Greatest fear?

Dying.

Style icon?

Myself of course have you seen my suits?

Your celebrity crush?

Madonna . . . shhhhh, don’t tell her.

Happiness is?

Living.

What’s your most unappealing habit?

Picking my nose.

Name three albums you really love?

Anything by Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and Dire Straits.

What radio station do you listen to?

Whatever is on.

