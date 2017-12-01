Chris Ramsay to bring new show to Dudley

The popular Geordie will be stopping off at Dudley Town Hall on Friday, May 18 with his new show, titled The Just Happy To Get Out Of The House Tour.

Ramsey has appeared shows such as Live At The Apollo, The John Bishop Show, Celebrity Juice, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats. He also hosts The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central.

Tickets went on sale at 10am today and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Fans who book early and buy a ticket for the show before midnight on Sunday, December 3 will get a free download of the comic’s last tour show.

Tickets cost £20 plus booking fees and are available from www.boroughhalls.co.uk or calling the box office on 01384 812812.