Album Review: U2 - Songs of Experience

For U2 have dropped album number 14 upon us, and rather than force it into your iTunes list they are giving us the option of listening to it first. Something which has favoured them and every other band before them.

The poppy rock riffs are largely ditched in favour of electric synths and a stadium sound obviously aimed at creating karaoke moments in live sets. And, like others before them, this isn't a negative.

It feels mellowed. Like an angry entity has calmed somewhat as it has got older. But there is one major difference here. While the likes of Morrissey embarrass themselves by making their own views look out of touch, U2 have done quite well to still keep a bit of a message there without over-egging it.

But we do have one toe-curling moment. The speech in between tracks Get Out Of Your Own Way and American Soul laments the actions of the 'arrogant' rich. And we are only a few weeks past frontman Bono being caught up in the Paradise Papers scandal gripping the world's media. It's a bit awkward.

In terms of the tracks, Red Flag Day has a very punchy chorus with some thwonking bass from Adam Clayton thrown in to hold court. it is arguably the best offering here, and contains some of that cheeky U2 charm in its instrumentals.

But the record sometimes falters. Remember that electric percussion in the background of Beautiful Day? It's back here for Get Out Of Your Own Way. Almost identical. But it has a bland, blasé feel with its wishy washy chorus and little else to hook your attention.

Yet there is more good than bad. The funk-infused The Blackout is good fun, while the heartbroken solo in Lights Of Home hits home with its emotive aim.

There is also a lot of feeling in American Soul, with darker beats than elsewhere that betray an underbelly of aggression and angst.

Brilliant? Not quite. Rubbish? Definitely not. This U2 record is okay then. Not Marmite on this occasion.

Rating: 7/10