Willenhall singer Amy G back with new single

The 22-year-old from Willenhall is back with new single Feel So Good, with the track to be released on Tuesday via Soundcloud and her Spotify channel, as well as an accompanying video filmed locally.

"The inspiration for this song sprung upon me when it got announced that I would be headlining Wolves Pride Festival on the main stage alongside big stars Jaki Graham and S Club 7," the singer, real name Amy Goodall, said of her September 30 appearance on Wulfruna Street.

"So leading up to the festival I wanted to record a song that would get the crowd dancing and this sure did. The song reflects how I feel right now, it's a positive and high energy song that makes you want to move when you hear it."

Music videos are a big part of the industry still, particularly for getting work noticed. And Amy, who previously featured in The Ticket as an Unsigned page star back in August, was keen to get this one spot on.

"This music video is going to be my best one yet with four locations involved in the video and also a feature from male model Shaun Pelayo, with the music video filming over four days.

"I also want to take this time to thank my team who have worked so hard on this project with me. My brother Danyl is a talented creative and my cousin Sofia Filipe for her creative input throughout. And also model Shaun Pelayo for his professionalism."

The release will follow that of her last single, Piece Of Me, which helped raise more than £500 for Compton Hospice and Cancer Research UK in memory of her late grandfather.

To hear Feel So Good and Piece Of Me, check out Amy G's Soundcloud profile at https://soundcloud.com/amygofficialxo

For her latest updates, Amy G can also be found on Twitter @SingerAmyG