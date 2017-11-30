New Brum date for The Amazons

Their self-titled debut album smashed into the album charts at No.8 when it was released in the summer, and it also landed two places higher on the vinyl album chart.

They made a loud and triumphant return to their hometown Reading festival to close the summer, while their autumn headline tour was entirely sold-out in advance.

And they are not stopping there. They have announced their biggest UK tour to date beginning in February 2018, with the opening night at Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 1.

It continues a busy touring schedule which has seen them play around Europe extensively, playing their debut Stateside shows in New York and Los Angeles and even hit Japan for the Fuji Rock festival.

Tickets to the new Birmingham date cost £17.50 and are available from www.academymusicgroup.com/o2institutebirmingham/events/1015366/amazons-tickets