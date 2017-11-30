Christmas carols with Birmingham Bach Choir

Taking place at St Alban’s Church, Birmingham, at 3.30pm, Nine Lessons and Carols features a series of Bible readings telling the Christmas story, mixed with seasonal music.

Led by conductor Paul Spicer and accompanied by organist Paul Carr, familiar carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful, O Little Town of Bethlehem and Hark The Herald Angels can be joined in with, as well as listening to the choir perform John Rutter's Dormi Jesu, R Rodney Bennett's Lullaby Baby, and Tomas Luis de Victoria's beautiful 16th century motet, O Magnum Mysterium.

This year marks Birmingham Bach Choir’s second visit to St Alban the Martyr, in Highgate. A hidden 19th century Grade II-listed Gothic Revival gem, it’s renowned for its magnificent ornamental panels, painted by Birmingham-born artist Kate Bunce.

The choir's chair Sarah Platt said: “Just a few minutes away from the bustle of the city centre, the magnificent St Alban’s is a lovely venue for our traditional afternoon Nine Lessons and Carols service, which touches on the true spirit of Christmas. We welcome all to come and join us in reflection and song.”

Admission is free, with an optional collection for church funds. No booking required. The church's address is St Alban the Martyr Church, Conybere Street, Highgate, Birmingham, B12 0YH.

In addition to the service, members of the choir will join with the Midlands Military and Community Choir to fill the atrium of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Edgbaston, with the sound of Christmas carols on December 20 from 6.30pm to 7.45pm.

It will be raising funds to help provide Christmas trees for the wards of the hospital, treats for staff and patients, and free parking and television for patients and their visitors on Christmas Day.

For more information on the choir’s Christmas activities, see: www.birmingham.bachchoir.com