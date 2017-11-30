Menu

Brum date for songwriter Will Varley

By Leigh Sanders | Entertainment | Published:

Will Varley is releasing his fifth studio album, Spirit Of Minnie, and heading out on tour to support it.

The new album marks a distinct change of direction for the singer songwriter, being the first time he has recorded with a full backing band.

Produced by Cameron McVey (Massive Attack, Portishead, Neneh Cherry), it expands on Varley’s previous sound, while retaining his gift for lyric writing.

His 2018 tour includes a stop at Birmingham's O2 Institute 3 on January 30.

Counting the likes of Billy Bragg, Valerie June and Frank Turner as his fans, and with tours scheduled across Europe and America, the young songwriter from Deal in Kent seems poised for a big year.

For tickets, costing £16.40, see www.gigsandtours.com/tour/will-varley/

