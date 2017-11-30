Birmingham date for singer Calum Scott

The musician, who hit the headlines and top of the charts with his reworking of Robyn's hit Dancing On My Own, will release Only Human in March 2018, and stop off at Birmingham's O2 Institute in support for it.

“I wrote this album with the intention of connecting with people all around the world using my own personal experiences, hoping that if I can inspire one person to be happy being themselves, bring some comfort or just make someone smile with my music, then all of my experiences have been worthwhile,” said Calum.

Dancing On My Own brought Calum worldwide success. It charted in more than 34 countries on Spotify, peaking at No1 on the viral chart in six - including the UK and US.

Now certified platinum in four countries, it was the best-selling UK single of 2016 by a British solo artist and was nominated for a Brit Award for Best Single.

Calum's O2 Institute date is On Sunday, April 22. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow morning and are available from https://academymusicgroup.com/o2institutebirmingham/events/1061778/calum-scott-tickets