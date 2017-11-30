24-hour Star Wars The Last Jedi release

Vue Cinemas, which has a multiplex at Star City in Birmingham, are opening for a full 24 hours on the release day for Star Wars: The Last Jedi - giving sci-fi buffs more than 70 screenings to choose from.

From midnight on December 13, there will be screenings of the film almost every 30 minutes. And at midnight on the dot there will be 17 screens showing the latest blockbuster simultaneously.

Following on from the 2015 release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi again picks up the story of Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, as she continues her journey from humble beginnings as a scavenger on Jakku to being among the Jedi and the power struggle for the galaxy.

Ian Harris, general manager at Vue Star City, said: "With the new films coming out every year, Star Wars has quickly become as synonymous with December as Christmas is."

For tickets to any of the screenings in the first 24 hours, visit www.myvue.com